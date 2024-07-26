Ace Nollywood actor Kevin Ikeduba was recently on a show with his colleague Linda Osifo, where they were put on the spot to answer some quickfire questions

Nigerian movie star Kevin Ikeduba recently trended online after his interview with HipTV went viral.

He wasn't the only celebrity on the show. Nollywood actress Linda Osifo also appeared on it.

Kevin Ikeduba and Linda Osifo share details about their first jobs before venturing into acting. Photo credit: @kevinikeduba/@lindaosifo

In the viral clip, both celebrities were put on the spot as they were made to answer some quickfire questions.

However, some of the responses from Kevin Ikeduba stirred attention the most online.

"My 1st job was at a daycare centre" - Ikeduba

While on the show, Kevin Ikeduba opened up that if he had been an actor, he would've grown up to be a drug baron.

He noted that acting saved him. During the quickfire interview, Ikeduba was asked what his first job was. He revealed that he used to work at a "Daycare centre," which in street lingua meant a place where drugs were sold.

Linda Osifo, on the other hand, noted that her dream job was to be a lawyer before she ventured into acting. She also revealed that her first job was as a POS cashier.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when a clip of Kevin Ikeduba hailing a public transport went viral.

Watch an excerpt of the interview below:

Fans react to Kevin Ikeduba's day care centre

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Kevin Ikeduba and Linda Osifo's quickfire interview:

@its_isaiah_desire:

"Linda yanch tells why she loves doggy."

@day2k___:

"That’s the difference between a man and a woman."

@diva_julie924:

"Simple yes or no."

@olivia_udoh:

"Kevin has added so much weight."

@soma_savv:

"She’s guilty 😂😂👏 Bomb 💣 the attitude automatically change as well as the accent lol."

@o_b04:

"So una know say e dey."

@preshkiddo07:

"Baba don full chair ooo."

@logician2020:

"Simple and direct question turn tales by moonlight."

@dotman309:

"This guy don big well well now."

@kelbo.j:

"Linda fine sha, see her yansh."

