The Nigerian entertainment industry is one that is often plagued with many bad love stories to the point of making some fans discouraged about getting married.

However, there are many other Nigerian celebrity couples whose marriages have stood the test of time and they serve as an inspiration to many others who believe in love.

Just as there are many talked-about celebrity divorces, there are also some celebrity wedding anniversaries that have made headlines and are worthy of celebration.

Obi Cubana and other Nigerian celebrity couples who had beautiful wedding anniversary celebrations.

Some top Nigerian celebrities made it a point to mark the milestone age of their marriages in a big way. Sometimes, this involves holding a whole new wedding or vow renewal among other remarkable ways to celebrate their union.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrity wedding anniversaries that made headlines and left fans gushing over how beautiful it was.

1. Deyemi Okanlawon proposes to wife again on 10th wedding anniversary:

Much loved Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, went all out to make his wife, Damilola, feel special on their 10th wedding anniversary. To mark the milestone occasion, he purchased a new ring and proposed to her again. The heartwarming vow renewal was captured on video as the actor proudly announced that she said yes once again to his proposal.

2. Actor Chief Imo marks 12th wedding anniversary with new house:

Nollywood actor, Chief Imo, deviated from the norm to celebrate his 12-year successful marriage. The movie star took to social media to share lovely photos of the new house he gifted himself and his family to mark their family milestone.

According to Chief Imo, his 12-year marriage has been one of unending favour, grace and God’s mercy.

3. Mary Remmy Njoku and husband remarry in Mauritius to mark 10th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason, went all out for their 10th wedding anniversary. The celebrity couple made sure to have the dream wedding they were not able to have when they initially got married. The actress and her husband had a vow renewal in Mauritius and Mary’s three kids were present to walk her down the aisle. The emotional display left the other celebrity guests in attendance shedding tears and fans on social media could not help but gush over the couple.

4. Real Warri Pikin and husband Ikechukwu hold dream wedding after for 10th anniversary:

Popular Nigerian actress and comedienne, Anita Asuoha aka Real Warri Pikin made sure to go all out for her 10th wedding anniversary. The socialite announced the big event on social media as she invited other celebrity colleagues to celebrate with her. In the weeks leading up to their 10th wedding anniversary, she shared a series of throwback photos showing the first wedding she had with her husband, Ikechukwu. According to her, they were going to have their dream wedding for their 10th anniversary. The occasion lived up to the hype and videos from the event dominated social media space for days.

5. Obi Cubana and wife mark 15th wedding anniversary with lavish party:

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana and his wife, Lush Eby, recently clocked 15 years of marriage and they celebrated the milestone in a special way. The much loved couple had a vow renewal ceremony where they professed their love and promise to each other once again. A lavish party was also organised with a series of important guests in attendance. Videos from the occasion made the rounds online and fans could not help but gush over their giant cake, the free Samsung gadgets shared at the event and other highlights from the glamorous occasion.

There is no doubt that not every relationship in the spotlight stands the test of time but some celebrity couples have been able to defy the odds and have a marriage with milestones worth celebrating.

