Kano state - 25-year-old Haruna Abdulkarim has been sentenced to 10 strokes of cane as punishment for falsely claiming to be a Christian and ‘converting’ to Islam in Kano state.

A Shari’ah Court sitting in Kura gave the judgement after Abdulkarim was apprehended by Hisbah personnel in the Kura local government area of the State following a tip-off.

As reported by Leadership, Abdulkarim had been attending both daily and Friday congregational prayers, pretending to be a Christian wanting to embrace Islam.

The accused allegedly uses the strategy to solicit funds under the guise of almsgiving.

The Hisbah Commander in Kura LGA, Ali Alkasim Kura, who was suspicious of his action ordered Abdulkarim’s arrest and transferred him to the police for further investigation.

Why pretending to convert from Christianity to Islam

During the court proceeding, Abdulkarim confessed to his crime and claimed debt insolvency pushed him to his action.

Abdulkarim pleaded for leniency and vowed not to partake in such a deceitful act again.

The Shari’ah judge sentenced him to 10 strokes of cane with a warning of a harsher penalty should he be found engaging in such behaviour again.

He begged all Muslims, particularly those who had supported him for forgiveness.

He promised to seek guidance from Islamic scholars to deepen his religious understanding and prevent a recurrence of the offence.

In a similar development, a pair of judges in the United Kingdom alleged that Muslim individuals faked a conversion to Christianity. The suspects also duped Church of England clergy to claim asylum and remain in the country, Christian Headlines reports.

