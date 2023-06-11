More clips emerged from Warri Pikin's 10th wedding anniversary as she and her husband Ikechukwu celebrate the second coming of their love in a very glamorous way

It was quite a show going by the different clips shared online as several celebrities stormed the one-of-a-kind wedding anniversary

Actresses Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Rita Domini, and Nancy Isime, along with skit maker Mr Macaroni, Mc Edo Pikin and many other stars, graced the event with their stunning beauty

It was quite a sight as popular comedian, actress and skit maker Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin, finally got the wedding of her dreams after 10 years.

The beautiful mother of three was all shades of gorgeous as she and her darling hubby made it quite an event for many to see and be envious of.

Clips from Real Warri Pikin's 2nd wedding trends online, as fans notice an unusual attitude from her husband. Photo credit: @mrmacaroni/@weddingsandglamour

Source: Instagram

Warri Pikin once tried to take her own life, and just a few years after, she and her husband got married 10 years because of their financial problems.

Now, they seem to be relatively afloat and ready to finally have the wedding of their dreams that they couldn't have earlier in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was a well-attended celebration of love, as Warri Pikin's colleagues, including Toyin Abraham, Mr Macaroni, Nancy Isime, Rita Dominic, Chinonso Arubayi, So So, Nosa Rex, Kate Henshaw, Lily Afegbayi and many others were all at the wedding party.

Singers Reekado Banks and Young Jonn were the artists that performed at the party.

See clips from the wedding party below:

See more clips as Warri Pikin and Ikechukwu reignited their first dance together:

See how netizens reacted to the wedding party

@symplyrhodas:

"The combination of their individual personalities is the reason their marriage will last, if he was outgoing like her then wahala for dey, and that’s why most celebrity marriages crash…..❤️❤️ I love them for each other…"

@kejilicious_22:

"When you have a shy hubby."

@mrselovia:

"When you have a good man; Be submisive and watch him honor, respects and loves you. He will make you soar easily. God bless this home forever."

@datshortfyngal:

"This is my man , he's going to be like babe am hungry, what's all this naw."

@sasu.mwen:

"Her husband is so calm he doesn’t understand all these wahala and stress."

@emeka.ng.uk:

"Man don taya. When you're quiet but dey into loud babes, get ready for a loud life."

@__thatgirloge_:

"I think ike is looking like he is not doing much because his wife is very energetic."

@avwero_su0:

"Na only me no go this marriage. Na God go punish my stylist."

@_theadubas_:

"Nah my husband be dis.... Guy man just wanted to collect ring and rest... Precious wants to jaya."

Real Warri Pikin rocks gown, shares sweet video as she remarries hubby in lavish wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular comedian Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha, has caused a buzz on social media with a cute video from her second wedding to her husband Ikechukwu, which took place on Saturday, June 6, in Lagos state.

Before the special day, Warri Pikin had been sharing lovely pictures with her fans and followers.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian shared a new video from the occasion as she was seen rocking a white gown while confirming that her marriage renewal had been done.

Source: Legit.ng