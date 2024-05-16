A Nigerian businessman detailed how he lost millions in his venture and resorted to squatting, only to experience a significant turnaround later

After relocating to Abuja, he initially shared accommodation with friends and as time passed, his friends found success

Following their achievements, he too made considerable strides, transitioning from his temporary residence to a home of his own

A man from Nigeria shared a heartfelt story of his financial downfall and subsequent rise to success.

He spoke of the challenging times when he lost a substantial amount of money in his business, which led him to live as a squatter.

The man got back on his feet. Photo credit: @sytgobe

Source: TikTok

Despite the hardships, he held onto hope and moved to Abuja, where he stayed with friends. As time went by, his friends began to prosper, with two of them finding opportunities that took them abroad.

Inspired by their success, he persevered and soon saw his own fortunes change for the better. He was able to leave the place where he had been squatting and move into his own home.

With pride, he shared that his business has not only recovered but has also grown, now boasting branches in other countries, as shown by @sytglobe.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Princess said:

“I tap into this testimony from my mouth to God's ear.”

Abbadaj wrote:

“Where is the truth in all this story.”

Remijola commented:

“I tap into this testimony, I am next in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ.”

Ease Beauties:

“Thank you Father for I know you will do mine for me.”

Okpekegabriel:

“God is awesome.”

Cathy:

“God will remember me,my families, friends, sister's, brothers and loved ones soon ijn Am next to testify ijn.”

Noreena noreen:

“I will testify soon about the greatness of God in my life in Jesus name.”

Gloriaamazige:

“God doesn't fail or disappoint.”

Umehadaora878:

“Thank yoU Jesus! God, I need a testimony like this.”

Moon8383:

“I tap from this testimony Amen.”

Chinonso ANGEL:

"All Glory be to God almighty connect to this testimony AMEN!!!!”

Mimiadaugo:

“Honestly my testimonies on the altar are so much God is in this place ohhhh.”

Yellaymili:

“Praise God.... tap into your testimony.”

HighChiefCJ:

“I tap from this testimony in JESUS NAME.”

Olive:

“God I see what you are doing for people. I'll testify soon.”

Man from abroad once broke becomes millionaire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Victor Iken, whose story went viral after he told Legit TV in an interview about how he returned from Libya broke, with nothing to show for his desperate journey, has had his life changed.

In a new exclusive video, the man could not hold back tears after Legit TV correspondent, Damilare Okunola, informed him that a kind man, Xolane Ndhlovu, founder and chairman of DafriGroup, sent him the sum of N1.5m.

Mr Iken went straight on the floor and sat speechless, mumbling nothingness for some seconds in utter shock at what he just heard.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man got lots of comments from netizens after announcing his search for a great business venture.

Source: Legit.ng