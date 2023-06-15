Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana’s 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lush Eby, has remained a highlight on social media

Videos made the rounds online showing Obi Cubana gifting expensive Samsung gadgets to cleaners, waiters, and guests at his wedding anniversary

The trending videos drew a series of interesting reactions from netizens as many of them were in awe of his generosity

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana’s 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Lush Eby, has remained a talk-of-town event as many highlights make the rounds on social media.

The star-studded event took place in Abuja on June 15, 2023, and one of the talking points was how guests and even the event staff were able to take home luxury items.

Fans react as Obi Cubana gives out brand new Samsung gadgets to cleaners, waiters, guests at his 15th wedding anniversary.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut and spotted by Legit.ng, Obi Cubana was seen giving out brand new Samsung gadgets to some of those present.

In one of the videos, the businessman called out to waiters, cleaners and a band member to come for an opportunity to be gifted an expensive Samsung tablet or wrist watch. One of the lucky female staff at the event was also seen clutching her tablet tightly after it was given to her.

Another video showed other guests at the party showing off their own Samsung wristwatches and tablets.

Swipe to see all the videos below:

Netizens react to videos from Obi Cubana and wife’s 15th wedding anniversary

As expected, the videos drew a series of reactions from netizens on social media and many of them were impressed. Read some of their comments below:

tobiisoul:

“There something about loving just one woman ❤️.”

princexxdiamond:

“Only God knows I am praying in my heart dat me nd my future hubby will be rich.”

throwbacknaijatvv:

“I wish I can Tag one Nollywood actor to come see his mate ‍.”

knwa_32:

“Yul still dey argue about car key‍♂️.”

sandypandy_choco:

“There is some type of blessings that comes with sticking with one woman.”

____queennbetty:

“Dear God I love the way this man adores his wife❤️❤️ so beautiful!! Many more years my best couple.”

kuppah1:

“There’s something beautiful about loving one woman I mean not just one woman but a right woman.. men love peace of mind. His my mentor ❤️.”

princexxdiamond:

“One person will na come nd tell me na dat money is not everything Abi?”

abi_demiii:

“Love is sweet oooo but this our generation love is hard to get.”

butterbond:

“Let the poor breathe!! Don't suffocate us .”

