Verifying the name of a UTME candidate on the JAMB Matriculation List is an important step in the admission process

The JAMB Matriculation List confirms the legitimacy of candidates' admission and protects them from fraudulent schemes

The list is a compilation of students who have received admission offers from tertiary institutions in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - After the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, candidates are seriously waiting for the release of cut-off marks which will determine their admission status for the 2024/2025 session.

UTME candidates who are successfully offered admission will find their names on the JAMB matriculation list.

JAMB matriculation list is the compilation of students who who have been offered admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria Photo credit: @ProfTahirMamman

Source: Twitter

What is JAMB matriculation list?

The JAMB matriculation list keeps record of students who have received admission offers from tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Hence, candidates need to ensure their names are on the JAMB matriculation list.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Only UTME candidates with admission offers from recognized institutions are listed on the JAMB matric list.

How to check your name on the JAMB matriculation list

Verifying your name on the JAMB Matriculation List is an important step in securing the admission process into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The first step is to verify that your name is on the JAMB matriculation list by visiting the JAMB matriculation list portal on the e-Facility website.

The second step is for the UTME candidates to enter their JAMB registration number and examination year

The candidate's name will be displayed if it’s on the JAMB matriculation list.

How to get your name on JAMB matriculation list

To ensure the name is on the JAMB matriculation list, the UTME candidate must access and print his/her Admission Letter (if/when it’s available) from the e-Facility Portal.

The next stage is for the UTME candidate to obtain and print the JAMB result slip (if/when it’s available) via the e-Facility platform.

UTME candidates are advised to seek confirmation from their institutions' admissions officer regarding the Admission Letter and JAMB result slip.

Importance of JAMB Matriculation list

The JAMB Matriculation List helps to confirm the legitimacy of the admission and shields UTME candidates from fraudulent schemes.

NYSC mobilisation: The JAMB Matriculation List serves as one of the important requirements to qualify for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Validity of admission: The list validates the authenticity of the admission and the accreditation status of the institution by the JAMB.

Protection Against Fraud: It safeguards and prevents UTME candidates from falling victim to fake admissions offered by unrecognized tertiary institutions.

How to apply for JAMB change of institution

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the 2024 UTME candidates who want to change their course and institution do not need to fear

This article covers the steps and process of effecting the needed change in their pursuit of securing admission into tertiary institution

The first step in ensuring they secure admission into the desired tertiary institution is to ensure they conduct proper research

Source: Legit.ng