Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon spurred many hearts with love and admiration as he renewed his wedding vows with his wife

The seasoned actor took to social media to share the video of how he pleaded with his wife of ten years to marry him again

Deyemi went on to note that he has learned a lot about love and matrimony and understands that it is a journey he is never ready to let go of

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has melted many hearts on the internet as he renewed his wedding vows with his beloved wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

The movie star hosted a gathering of family and friends to mark their 10 years of marriage with another proposal for his wife.

Actor Deyemi Okanlawon proposes to wife again after 10 years in marriage Credit: @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

The video shared on Deyemi’s social media captured the moment he captivated his wife with charming words of promise for their union so far.

The screen god explained that he has come to fully understand the meaning of marriage and is ready to continue the journey with his wife, which is why he had chosen to ask her marry him again after 10 years.

In his caption, he wrote: "10 years and many lessons later, my beautiful bride, I still really don’t know much, but I know I love you, and I’m grateful to God for leading me to you. Oh, and thank you for loving a reformed troublemaker like me!"

See their video below

Internet users gush over actor Deyemi’s marriage proposal to his wife

royalhotieness:

"Those two oyinbo women na dem happy Pass the bride sef, see theor faces. This is beautiful real love is hard to find these days."

segilolaogidan:

"Awww Deyemi now this is beautiful and wholesome. May God continue to keep you guys."

michigabbi:

"Intentionality in marriage is golden congratulations to couple, we look forward to your silver and golden jubilee ."

shadeladipo:

"Great man...Family man.. Intentional man wey sabi love, Na man you be Deyemi...."

