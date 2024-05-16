On Thursday, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced May 24, 2024, as the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications

The media lead of NELFUND, Nasir Ayantogo, confirmed this development to journalists on Thursday via a statement.

Ayantogo explained how the student could begin application on the portal and access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), on Thursday, May 16, confirmed that May 24, 2024, is the official date for "the opening of a portal for student loan applications.

The Punch reported that the FG made this announcement in a statement signed by Nasir Ayantogo, the media lead of NELFUND.

According to the statement by Ayantogo, the opening of the application portal marks a significant milestone in President Bola Tinubu's commitment to” fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.”

Ayantogo explains application process

As reported by The Guardian, Ayantogo stated that the portal (on nelf.gov.ng) provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal at www.nelf.gov.ng to begin the application,” the statement said.

What to know about students loan

Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3, signed the national students loan amendment bill into law.

The federal government's mission is to offer financial assistance to indigent Nigerian students in tertiary institutions.

It is understood that the scheme offers loans to students to cover the cost of tuition and other schooling expenses.

In what has been described as "unprecedented in the history of education in Nigeria", Dada Olusegun, a presidential aide said that a four-year undergraduate course can get a N2 million financial package.

Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as chairman of student loan fund

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed renowned banker, Jim Ovia, CFR as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 26.

The special assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

