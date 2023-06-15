Nigerian socialite and celebrity couple Obi Cubana and Lush Eby’s 15th wedding anniversary party has continued to trend online

The couple’s party was the talk of the town, and one of the highlights of the event was their massive castle cake

Photos and videos of the huge cake made the rounds online, and many netizens shared their thoughts about it

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Obi Cubana and Lush Eby, recently showcased their love to the world with their 15th wedding anniversary party.

The talk-of-town event took place in Abuja on June 15, 2023, and it had a lot of celebrities and VIPs in attendance.

Many highlights from the event made their way to social media, including the couple’s impressive castle cake.

Obi Cubana and his wife's 15th wedding anniversary cake was massive. Photos: @olorisupergal, @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The huge cake, which was one of the big points at the event got many fans talking after they spotted it in videos and photos on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The all-white cake was done by popular Abuja baker, @nikkycakestudio, and many were in awe of how it stood tall and looked majestic at the event.

See photos and a video of the cake below:

See the heartwarming video of Obi Cubana and his wife cutting the anniversary cake:

Nigerians react to photos, videos of Obi Cubana and wife’s giant castle cake

As expected, the huge cake at the celebrity event caused a huge buzz online, and netizens shared their thoughts on it. Read some of the comments below:

shugajenny:

“I will never be poor, Amen ..Good marriage do exist.”

souvenirstation:

“E be like say na castle cake dey reign now,always standing tall.”

sandypreneur:

“I will never be poor in my life.”

marypius4th:

“This is beautiful.”

ememspot_:

“@ms_mmenyene the pressure is getting werser.”

Mimimabel1:

“Wedding anniversaries everywhere and single pringle like myself can't even find a boo.. God when??? This is so beautiful. ”

_ebooka:

“Awwww! See how i’m smirking like I know them personally.”

sandraegbuziem:

“See how I am smiling, congratulations to the iyiegbu’s. May your love last a lifetime.”

sarah_oyinadeart:

“Love is beautiful❤️.”

joyousnaturalebeauty:

“Awwwnn see as a crying like a baby, they so cute, forever to go.”

Obi Cubana's best man from 15 years ago stands by him at wedding anniversary

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana arrived at his 15th anniversary ball before his wife, and he had a great time while waiting for her.

In a video shared on his page, the businessman announced that his anticipated night had begun and showed off his outfit.

Rocking a white blazer and black pants like a new groom, Obi Cubana danced as traditional Yoruba drummers serenaded him.

As expected, netizens took over the businessman's page, gushing over the beautiful event and his friendship with his best man.

Source: Legit.ng