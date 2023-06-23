Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, best known as Real Warri Pikin, sparked sweet and amusing reactions after sharing some of her escapades during her honeymoon

The actress and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, went viral a few days ago after renewing their wedding vows to mark ten years in marriage

The couple followed their fantasy wedding with a never-before-experienced honeymoon to Zanzibar

Nigerian comedian Real Warri Pikin is having a fantastic time during her honeymoon experience with her husband, Ikechukwu.

The queen of comedy, who recently celebrated her ten years in marriage with a second wedding ceremony, is currently in Zanzibar, marking her second honeymoon.

Real Warri Pikin stuns netizens with her Zanzibar honeymoon escapades Credit: @realwarripikin

Keeping fans updated with the events of love time, the comic act narrated her husband's change in attitude in spicing up their bedroom duties.

Anita revealed that Ikechukwu is a very shy person who does not permit any form of public display of affection, but she was surprised to see him explore the other side during their stay in one of the beach tents at Zanzibar.

The comic queen mentioned that she tried to stop him at first when he kissed her at the beachfront, but he refused and continued what he was doing until they got down to business.

Internet users react to Real Warri Pikin's video

Real Warri Pikin's narration spurred hilarious comments among netizens. See them below:

ebbydesigns_crochet

"Oh My God, I have watched this video over and over and I can say marital growth and maturity comes with lots of patience and maturity. Your video is funny at the same time I see the genuine happiness in the change/fantasy you had always wanted. As you journey through many more decades in marriage, may it become sweeter and finer. Cheers to forever with you husband."

mariselle4:

" Anita, please leave me ,I'm just coming from Nsppd 7am prayers biko .. which one is we work together?? Well, it's called honeymoon for a reason . He took you to the moon and back and topped it with a little bit of honey outside."

fabjewels_official:

"My igbo brother they brag differently biko you never see anything , this una 10yrs just be like 1 year all over again. "

myhairven:

“Ikechukwu I thank you from the dept of my heart “got me ."

lillyafe:

" God what kind of torture is this, Anita let the single breathe don’t suffocate us. It’s your responsibility."

bashiery:

"E reach to worship o. See as you even aged backwards overnight. Looking 16."

