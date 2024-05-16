The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, has admitted that politicians steal money

Ndume said that Nigerian politicians corruption is people-driven because they steal to share with the people

According to Ndume, any politician who refuses to share money with the people is not coming back for four years

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, said corruption in Nigerian political space is people-driven.

Ndume said politicians share what they steal with people to return to power or retain their seat in the national assembly.

The lawmaker stated this while featuring on Channels TV Politics Today on Tuesday, May 14, The Punch reports.

The federal lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district said there is difference between corruption by politicians and other people.

The Borno senator admitted that politicians “steal and share with the people”.

Ndume suggested that corruption in Nigerian politics should not warrant any serious punishment.

“If you compare us, politicians, to all the corruption, it is very small. Our corruption is people-driven. If you steal it, you will go and share it with the people. If you don’t, you are not coming back for four years. There is no reason for stealing.

“I have been to the National Assembly, I can’t say because we are on TV now and not telling the truth. If the death penalty is supposed to be included in corruption, I will support it but you don’t go and kill someone that stole one million or one billion, no. But someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed.”

