Senator Ali Ndume said those who stole one million or one billion naira should not be killed for stealing government money

The Chief Whip of the Senate said someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed

Ndume said the death penalty for drug dealers is the best deterrent because they kill many people

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, said he would support the death penalty for anybody found waiting for stealing one trillion naira of government money.

Ndume, however, cautioned against killing those who steal one million or one billion.

According to Vanguard, he stated this while speaking on Channels Television Politics Today On Tuesday, May 14.

“I have been to the National Assembly, I can’t say because we are on TV now and not telling the truth. If the death penalty is supposed to be included in corruption, I will support it but you don’t go and kill someone that stole one million or one billion, no. But someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed.”

The federal lawmaker said that corruption in Nigeria is people-driven, adding that politicians steal and share with the people, The Punch reports.

“If you compare us, politicians, to all the corruption, it is very small. Our corruption is people-driven. If you steal it, you will go and share it with the people. If you don’t, you are not coming back for four years. There is no reason for stealing.”

Ndume, who represents Borno South senatorial district said drug dealers should be killed because they kill many lives.

“The death penalty is the best deterrent for those being caught for drugs. If you do drugs, you are killing people.

“That means you have destroyed the lives of so many people and killed so many people.”

