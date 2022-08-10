Nollywood’s Mary Njoku is beaming with smiles at the moment as she celebrates 10 years of being married to her hubby

The actress and her family members appeared to have taken a trip to the Maldives in celebration of their wedding anniversary

Njoku excitedly revealed that she is getting married again as fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and this sums up how Nollywood actress Mary Njoku is feeling at the moment.

The movie star couldn't keep calm in posts shared on Instagram as she revealed that her marriage to husband, Jason, has clocked 10 years.

Mary Njoku, hubby mark 10th wedding anniversary. Photo: @maryremmynjoku

In the mood of celebration, the husband and wife along with their kids took a family trip down to the Maldives and videos shared online suggest that they are having a good time.

See below:

In a different photo post, the movie star happily told her fans and followers that she is going to be getting married to her husband all over again.

She wrote:

“and I am getting married. AGAIN.”

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

julianaoluwatoyinbabs said:

"Happy Anniversary. May God continue to keep you strong. From your mouth to God's ears #forever2go ."

counsellor_uche said:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary... forever 2go Ma'am."

omoyeniadeboye said:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary ma'am ."

shawnkaffyz said:

"more of God’s Love in your home sis."

blessingedeks said:

"My darling, keep pushing with wisdom, and patience. Continually learning the act of forgiveness and tolerance."

queengolibenz said:

"Congratulations to you both. More grace upon your marriage and life. ."

