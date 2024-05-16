BBNaija's Chizzy has caused a stir with what he claimed his colleagues do to get money and fund their lifestyle

In a post on social media, he claimed that they are putting pressure on those who cannot do what they have been doing

To show what they do for money, he covered his backside with the blood of Jesus and Phyna had to respond to his post

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aniekwe Francis Chidi, better known as Chidi, has exposed his colleagues in a post he made about their source of wealth.

In the revelation, he noted that most of them put pressure on others who work hard to earn a living with the way they splash material wealth online.

According to the man, who welcomed a child recently, he covered his backside with the blood of Jesus to show what some others do to get money.

BBnaija Chizzy exposes colleagues. Photo credit @chizzyofficial

Source: Instagram

Phyna sends message to chizzy

Reacting to the post made by her colleague, winner of Big Brother Naija 2022 edition, Phyna asked Chizzy to send the plug of his contact as she envies him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, she needed to get to the person as she cannot understand what the reality star was trying to say.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Chizzy. Here are some of the comments below:

@coco_ria_02:

"No body is pressuring you, you are the one looking at them with envy and jealousy. You can actually encourage yourself without talking down on people achieving things."

@chiuoma_:

"When people are unable to afford a certain lifestyle,they’ll start saying the other person is doing bad things .please rest."

@_hassanahh:

"Anywhere they’re talking bad about people, Phyna must put mouth! Alafise."

@just_trix:

"Nobody is putting pressure on you aside yourself, if you cannot do what they do, don’t envy what they have. Be contented and face your front."

@theoreafolayan:

"A wise man once said; Don't blame others for your misfortune."

@tasha_x.o:

"I love that men are now accusing their brothers the same way they accuse women. Once you are successful, your yansh is at work."

@mf_en:

"You are putting pressure on yourself because you want to compete… leave people alone."

@winnibae:

"Lol so they don’t make money without endorsement, some of these housemates and their jealous heart tho."

@prettypellz:

"Phyna will always find a way to involve herself. Class cannot truly be bought, it’s either you have it or you don’t."

@official_o2bu1:

"You sef climb bed if e easy. Cho! Cho!! Cho!!"

BBNaija Chizzy speaks onmentla health

Meanwhile., Legit.ng had reported that Chizzy had cried out to the organiser of the BBNaija reality show that they should postpone the reunion.

He had to make the call following the controversy that trailed season 7's reunion, where housemates were trolling each other.

According to him, the program was affecting his mental health, and he told Ebuka to inform the organisers about his message.

Source: Legit.ng