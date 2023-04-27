Popular Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin, and her husband, Ikechukwu, are celebrating 10 years of being married

The celebrity couple took to social media to celebrate their marriage milestone with a throwback photo from their wedding day

Warri Pikin and her husband’s 10th anniversary post raised a series of comments from fans, as some of them laughed at the old photo

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Osuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, and her husband, Ikechukwu, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Warri Pikin took fans down memory lane with a photo from their wedding day.

In the photo, the celebrity couple were seen rocking a wedding gown and suit, respectively, as they held each other.

Fans react as Warri Pikin shares throwback wedding photo on 10th anniversary. Photos: @realwarripikin

Warri Pikin accompanied the epic photo with a caption, explaining that they have now been officially married for 10 years and are looking forward to forever.

In her words:

“Officially 10years Today! FOREVER to go ❤️ HWA to Us Dear God, THANK YOU!

"Vow Renewal and Dream wedding Party Loading June 10th.”

See the throwback wedding photo below:

In a subsequent post, the comedian shared a funny video of herself and her husband sharing their love story with their fans. See below:

Netizens celebrate Warri Pikin and husband on 10th wedding anniversary

Shortly after Warri Pikin shared the good news of her 10th wedding anniversary with fans, a number of well-wishers took to her comment section to celebrate with them. Read some of their messages below:

Warri Pikin dazzles in peach outfit ahead of dream wedding with husband

Real Warri Pikin got social media users gushing with love. The popular Nigerian comedienne is set to have her dream wedding with her husband and released stunning pre-wedding photos.

In the photos, her beau is seen in the popular Isiagu print, which he paired with a red cap, white pants and black shoes. He also had on a single-strand coral necklace.

His wife, on the hand, came through looking like a thick glass of peach goodness in a gorgeous dress.

