Popular Nigerian actor Chief Imo trends online as he celebrates his 12th wedding anniversary in a grand style

The comic man, who is currently in a joyful mood, took to his social media page to share photos of his new house, which he gifted himself and his family for his 12th anniversary

Chief Imo, who wrote quite a lengthy caption on his page to celebrate the feat of acquiring a new house while his marriage continues to wax stronger

Popular Nollywood actor Chief Imo has sparked reactions online as he celebrates a huge achievement that has left him feeling quite emotional.

In a post on his page, the comic actor announced that he was celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Blessing. He described their marriage as an unending favour, grace and God's mercy.

Nollywood comic star Chief Imo trends online as he celebrates his 12th wedding anniversary and the gift of a new home. Photo credit: @chiefimo

However, that was the only thing the actor was celebrating. He also shared that amid the felicitation of his wedding anniversary, he was also in a joyous mode as he became a homeowner.

See Imo Chief's post celebrating his blessings below:

See how netizens reacted to Chief Imo's post celebrating his wedding anniversary and new house

@zubbymichael:

"Congratulations."

@stannze:

"So beautiful Congratulations Nwanne."

@meetjaneobi:

"Congratulations to you and yours."

@chiegealisigwe:

"Congratulations nna"m? I mere ya ka dike na DIMKPA! God be praised o!!❤️."

@de_innocents:

"I send a powerful and divine congratulations to you and yours as you celebrate this double blessings and honor. More days shall open and more accomplishments recorded."

@rechaelokonkwo:

"Double congratulations bro."

@chanelohakwe:

"Chief Imo worldwide, God bless your marriage and make it more prosperous. God bless you, nwannem nwoke."

@euchariaanunobi:

"Congratulations all round @chiefimo . God over everything concerning you."

@kennypaul4life:

"Your Home will forever be at PEACE Brother❤️ Congrats Imo."

@bpec_caketools:

"Congratulations dear brother ❤️✔️. Please protect your marriage & don't behave like Yule, who has lost it all as a result of a strange woman."

Comic actor Chief Imo shares the emotional moment his mother met his wife and kids in village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nollywood comedian, Chief Imo, bonded uniquely with his family during the last festive period, and his fans loved the beautiful moment.

The actor took members of his nuclear family and some crew to the village to visit his dear mother.

The excited grandma expressed excitement at the sight of her grandchildren as she danced and sang joyfully for the kids.

Source: Legit.ng