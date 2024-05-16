President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's minister has come under heavy criticism as he challenges those complaining about the new electricity tariff

Nigerians on the social media platform X lambast the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, describing him as the worst Nigeria ever had

This banter came after Adelabu said those grumbling over the new tariff aren’t paying electricity bills

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has said the hues and cries on the electricity tariff increase for Band A customers are from those who were not paying electricity bills in the past.

Nigerians blasts the minister of power Adelabu as he speaks on payment of new electricity tariff.

Adelabu states benefits of being a Band A customer

As reported by Daily Trust, Adelabu stated this while delivering his speech at the 8th Africa Energy Marketplace forum held on Thursday, May 16, in Abuja.

Accord to the minister, the new tariff has led to reduction in energy cost for consumers in the band by 30 to 40 percent.

As reportd by Vanguard, he faulted the claim that the new tariff has increased the cost of production for manufacturers, leading to the high cost of goods and services.

“The electricity tariff was not targeted at improvising Nigerians or worsening the already bad economic situation of high inflation rate and naira losing value but targeted at resolving or reducing the hardship of the people.”

“Those on Band A, if they should do their arithmetic properly, to compare what they have been spending on energy provision from grid supply and energy generators put together, before the review of tariff, they have achieved nothing less than 30 to 40 percent reduction in their total cost. That is the truth.”

Nigerians react to the ministers statement

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted differently to the ministers statement. Legit.ng captured some of their opinion below:

@mr_stitch01 tweeted:

"He's making too much noise on the media."

@ChrisEjiofor7 tweeted:

"No empathy."

@oriowotech tweeted:

"Mr man rest well jawe. You put nation in darkness already."

@TOAAnjorin tweeted:

"I think this minister has lost track. I don't know where he is getting his statistics is coming from. Both the rich and poor struggling for electricity stability hence non of them are really paying not until the reader meter card was introduce. And mind you, not everyone could."

@OwieDestiny2 tweeted:

'Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu says theres a 30 to 40 percent reduction in their total cost. How can you compare electricity generated by government and that of generators. Listening to this man I just weep for my country. He doesn't even understand what's Power."

Stakeholders react to increase in electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by concerned stakeholders.

The former chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Frank Onyebu, expressed shock over NERC’s decision.

