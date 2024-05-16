Nigerian-based security expert, Timothy Avele, has shared his thoughts on the debate over the establishment of state police

Conversations around state police have been ongoing for some time, as an alternative to the federal police system Nigeria currently operates

Avele, in an interview with Legit.ng, highlighted the things authorities need to do before launching state police in Africa's largest democracy

FCT, Abuja - A security expert, Timothy Avele, on Thursday, May 16, said Nigeria is fully ready to experiment with state policing if the right structure is put in place.

Recall that in April, the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, said Nigeria is not mature enough to operate state governments-controlled police.

Egbetokun’s position is against the publicly expressed stance of President Bola Tinubu on state policing.

The President in February met with state governors in Abuja during which they considered “the possibility of setting up state police.”

But Egbetokun stated that the police are opposed to the idea of state police but urged the lawmakers to properly fund the existing federal policing structure.

Reacting to the IGP's stance, Avele told Legit.ng that he understands the Egbetokun's fears.

Avele said:

"I can understand his (IGP Egbetokun's) fears, especially the likelihood of the misuse by state governors against their political opponents. However, Nigeria is fully ready to experiment with state policing if the right structure is put in place.

"Infact states like Lagos and Ondo are already practicing a model, modern and effective state policing.

"With more Intelligence and technical-oriented upskilling, more arms and logistics, we are good to go."

How state police can work better in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Avele offered a note of caution:

"For state policing to work better, the focus should be intelligence and cyberspace-based policing supported by modern technical but affordable equipment plus a lot of training, upskilling, reskilling which is abundantly available in the country and in some cases free."

