A video of singer Zinoleesky celebrating Manchester United's win over Tottenham Hotspurs is trending online

Zinoleesky, who once visited Arsenal's Emirate Stadium, also heard mocking the Gunners fans after Man City's victory

The singer's celebration video has stirred different reactions, with several football lovers criticising him

Marlian signee Oniyide Azeez, better known as Zinoleesky, has stirred reactions from Nigerian football lovers, especially Arsenal fans, over a video of him celebrating Manchester City's win against Tottenham Hotspurs on Tuesday, April 14.

Manchester City's 2-0 victory over Tottenham means they are on the verge of winning the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive season.

Zinoleesky mocks Arsenal's fans over Man City's win. Credit: @zinoleesky @mancity

Their victory also makes it difficult for Arsenal, another favourite, to win the title this season for the first time in 20 years.

Zinoleesky celebrates Man City's win

The singer who shared pictures of him at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in 2023 was seen throwing shades at the club and its fans.

Teasing others who were with him, Zino said:

“All Arsenal fans waiting for our downfall, will wait for eternity."

Watch video of Zinoleesky celebrating Man City's win below:

People react as Zinoleesky celebrates Man City's win

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

damzywise:

"Why you go support city nah 4 years ago you start to watch ball."

youngfela__:

"Nah why dem cancel you."

godneverfail22:

"Anybody wey dey support city just start to dey watch ball."

ondomoney:

"Your fanz Dey starve for music, werey dey shout arsenal, Ofa aye tiba zino ati awon fanz eee, iya ma’n je awon fanz zino, see wetin your fav dey do."

pedro_chaze1:

"Na people wea dem born yesterday dey support Mancity."

abolore_005:

"But zino once said Gunners lawa o not Chelsea for emirate stadium."

hayam_kvng_sholay:

"Anybody wey dey support city no be real football lover they’re just glory hunters."

starhugo2:

"Na why him career finish and we don cancel him dead career/"

