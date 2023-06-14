It is a celebration moment for popular businessman Obi Cubana as he and his wife mark their 15th wedding anniversary today

Obi Cubana shared cute pictures of him and his family as he expressed gratitude to his maker for being good to his family

Popular celebrities like Mercy Chinwo, Kiddwaya, among others and fans have penned congratulatory messages to the couple

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby are marking their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 14.

An excited Cubana flooded his social media timeline with cute pictures of him, his wife and their children.

Obi Cubana shares cute pictures on his 15th wedding anniversary. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The businessman also expressed gratitude to God as he revealed his wife would finally get the anniversary ball she so much wanted on Wednesday night.

"15yrs! See how God has blessed and multiplied us in everything! God has been good to us, so good! Happy wedding anniversary my baby @lush_eby You said you wanted a 15th wedding anniversary ball, tonight you get one, the best!!! I love you, forever ❤️,"

See his post below:

This comes after Cubana had planned to throw an anniversary ball for his wife.

Celebrities, fans congratulate Obi Cubana

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

peruzzi_vibes:

"Congrats My People ."

kiddwaya:

"Familia ❤️❤️."

mercychinwo:

"❤️."

gossipmilltv:

"This is so adorable!!! Happy anniversary!!!"

blinkybundes49:

"Wish Davido can copy from you no be to de Born everywhere."

brownyigboegwu:

"Congratulations boss more grace in your family."

itz.sumptuous:

"Obi cubana and wife celebrate 15yrs anniversary today. The two are blessed with 5children. If A, who is the first born is older that C with 8yrs. C is the third born. How many years is D who is the last born younger than A? Provided the second born B is just 3year old than C, how old is E?"

Source: Legit.ng