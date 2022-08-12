Popular Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband, Jason, are getting set to mark their 10th anniversary in a special way

To mark the milestone of their union, the couple decided to get married again but this time at an exotic location in Mauritius

A number of Nollywood stars and friends of the couple such as Moyo Lawal, Uche Ogbodo and more, were present at the event

Nigerian celebrity couple, Mary Remmy Njoku and Jason Njoku’s marriage recently clocked the milestone of 10 years and they made sure to make their anniversary special.

The Nollywood actress and her man celebrated it by getting married again at an exotic holiday location in Mauritius.

Taking to her social media page, Mary shared photos of herself dressed in a pink outfit with a sash and crown like a new bride on the eve of her wedding day.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku gets married again in Mauritius to mark wedding anniversary. Photos: @maryremmynjoku, @mary_lazarus

Source: Instagram

The movie star was obviously filled with excitement as she was surrounded by some of her friends in the Nollywood industry.

Nigerian stars such as Moyo Lawal, Uche Ogbodo, Mary Lazarus, and more were in Mauritius to support their friend on her marriage milestone.

A number of them took to their social media pages to share photos and videos of the ‘bride to be’ before the big event.

Taking to her page, Mary Lazarus shared a video showing the luxury location they were staying in Mauritius ahead of the wedding.

In her caption she wrote:

“just because @maryremmynjoku is getting married again Happy 10th wedding anniversary Fam #Day3 #Njoku10 #togetherforever.”

Moyo Lawal on the other hand also shared a video with Mary Remmy as she revealed that she was getting married again after 10 years. See below:

Congratulations pour in for Mary Remmy Njoku and her husband on their marriage

Read some of the well wishes from colleagues and fans below:

Uzee_usman:

“Total shutdown ❤️❤️❤️”

Selassie_ibrahim:

“Congratulations hun❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

King.davidofficial:

“Beautiful ❤️.”

Timmykmacnicol:

“Wow so beautiful you guys ❤️❤️.”

Funnyboneofficial:

“Awwwwww❤️❤️ I am literally missing out.”

Nice one.

