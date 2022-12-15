With the different challenges that came with 2022, some Nigerian celebrities have every reason to thank God for keeping them alive

The year 2022 came with some unbelievable testimonies from many Nigerian celebrities, who lived through accidents

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan, skit maker Oga Sabinus, among others were some of the lucky celebrities who survived accidents

As 2022 draws to an end, many Nigerians including celebrities in the entertainment industry can't but be thankful for surviving the year.

This year saw a number of Nigerian celebrities involved in different accidents, but many of their fans were able to breathe the air of relief as many of them survived and those who were injured are back on their feet.

Dunsin pens appreciation message to God. Credit: @dunsinoyekan @mrfunny1 @lateefadedimeji

Legit.ng in this article looks at popular Nigerian celebrities, who lived through accidents in 2022.

1. Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus'

On September 11, fans and followers of the skit maker took to social media to express fears over a video of Sabinus being involved in a car accident.

However, the comedian later reacted to the report while thanking his fans and followers for their show of care.

2. Dunsin Oyekan

The gospel singer was involved in a car accident on September 4 leaving his followers worried.

Viral pictures from the accident scene showed the severe damage done to the car, which carried Dunsin and three other people.

He later took to his Instagram page to assure his followers he was okay.

3. Lekan Olatunji

The Yoruba actor was involved in an accident in June that kept him in a hospital bed for more than two weeks.

Lekan Olatunji in a chat with Legit.ng said the accident happened to him like a bad dream.

In September, the actor who was back on his feet stormed his church alongside some of his colleagues to thank God.

4. Akeem Adeyemi

A disturbing video shared by the actor's colleague Wumi Toriola on Instagram saw many expressing their displeasure as he was manhandled by street thugs in an area in Lagos where he had gone for a movie shoot.

5. Lateef Adedimeji

The Nollywood actor took to social media in December to appreciate God for protecting and keeping him alive as he revealed he was involved in a ghastly car accident.

He shared a video of him and his wife Mo Bimpe and captioned the post with a thanksgiving message to God.

6. Duncan Mighty

On January 2 singer Duncan Mighty survived a ghastly accident, which he wouldn't forget in a hurry.

In an appreciation to God, the singer shared a video of himself heavily bandaged on a hospital bed via his Instagram page.

7. Tuoyo

The former BBNaija housemate survived a car accident in January.

Tuoyo took to his Instagram page to share a video of his badly damaged car after surviving an accident.

A clip from the video showed people trying to help him move the car to a better space after the impact.

8. Ugezu J Ugezu

The Nollywood actor and his family members were involved in a ghastly car crash in Onitsha in January, which they survived.

Videos and photos of the damaged vehicle were shared online by actress, Gift Anietie Etuk, who appreciated God that her colleague and his household survived the scary moment.

9. Isreal DMW

Davido's close ally made headlines in February after he bashed a new car the singer gave to him.

According to the reports, Isreal was travelling to his hometown in Edo state to celebrate with his people when the accident occurred.

A video of the bashed Venza showed he crashed it into another vehicle.

10. Burna Boy

In March the Grammy Award winner crashed his Ferrari car in the Lekki area of Lagos with a video of the incident emerging online.

Eyewitnesses were seen with the singer as kept hailing him while recording the sad incident with their phones.

11. Portable

The controversial singer was involved in an accident in May, which was the second time in one year.

From Zazu crooner's statement, he was heard praying that he does not encounter what will consume him on his way to his means of livelihood.

12. Yvonne Jegede

In the actress' case, it was aircraft turbulence during a flight from Lagos to Abuja.

In a video Yvonne shared, their plane kept dropping from the sky during turbulence, but the actress kept calm as she filmed the beautiful sky despite the chaos and prayers around her.

