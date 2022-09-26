Much loved actor Odunlade Adekola alongside some of his other colleagues, joined Lekan Olatunji in a thanksgiving service in a church in Ogun state

The video showed the moment Odunlade joined the choir on the altar and led them in a song of worship to God

Many fans and followers of the actor have since taken to his comment section to react as they rate his musical talent highly

Popular Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has left many of his fans talking about his musical prowess after a video showed the singer joining the choir on the altar during his colleague, Lekan Olatunji’s thanksgiving service.

Odunlade shared the video via his Instagram page as he and some of his colleagues joined Olatunji at a church in Ogun state.

Yoruba actors join Lekan Olatunji in thanksgiving service. Credit: @odunladeadekola @lekanolatunji1

The video captured the excitement from the church members the moment he sang the popular worship chorus titled ‘Olorun to labara’.

Sharing the video, Odunlade wrote:

“At the thanksgiving service today, all for my brother @lekanolatunji01. We all give thanks to GOD almighty on behalf of him. Treble Accident….. But we thank God he is alive.”

Legit.ng reported how Lekan Olatunji had survived a ghastly motor accident in June, and after getting back to his feet, the actor headed to his church to testify to the goodness of God towards him.

See the video below:

See Lekan Olatunji's post below:

Fans react to video from Lekan Olatunji's thanksgiving service

See the reactions below:

wumitoriola:

"Man after God’s heart."

olanrewajuademola_:

"Alhamdulilai for keeping Bro Lekan alive ... Thank God."

realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Congratulations, to God be the glory. Your victory is permanent in Jesus name."

abosedetemidayo55:

"Glory to God Almighty Hallelujah!! God Almighty will continue to perfect all that concerns you Odun and all your colleagues and that of Lekan all of us in Jesus mighty name Amen."

