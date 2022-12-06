Yoruba actress Wumi Toriola took to social media to raise the alarm about a colleague Akeem Adeyemi who was maltreated by area boys

Wunmi shared a disturbing video of the actor with bloody eyes as he revealed he had only gone to the Ifako Gbagada area to shoot

The video has sparked reactions from Nollywood stars as well as fans and well-wishers, as many expressed displeasures

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola is making headlines over a disturbing video of a colleague Akeem Adeyemi she shared on her Instagram page.

The video showed the actor with bloody eyes as Wumi cried out over the manhandling of the actor by street thugs in an area he had gone for a movie shoot.

According to the actress, the area boys had turned a peaceful filming into a bloody scene.

“See what area boys did. To what end. Peaceful filming turned this. Help. Ifako gbagada be precise."

See the video here.

Celebrities, fans react to disturbing video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

reginachukwu:

"You need to get the police involved."

femiadebayosalami:

"Aha!!! This is highly unacceptable!!!"

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"Omg oh no this nonsense has got to stop!!!! Sorry Akeem . #sosad."

officialsholakosoko:

"Haba, why now? What nonsense is this."

bukunmioluwasina:

" This is highly unacceptable."

bidemi_kosoko:

"Jehovah Hakeem ah what on earth is this …. No no no This is unacceptable."

misturaasunramu:

"Heey heey wats all this now, everytime wt dis area boyz. Sorry Akeem."

yettybabe19:

"They are every well with full entitlement especially in Lagos state. Government is not doing anything about it because they use same set of people for their political career. May God help us."

everything_by_jenniey:

"And dey will still vote apc for president..na now area boys go get station, take care and stay safe."

shaex007:

"You people should start going with police to wherever you want to shoot."

