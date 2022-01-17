BBNaija’s Tuoyo Survives Ghastly Accident Months After Buying New Car, Fans and Colleagues React
- Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tuoyo recently took to social media with a post full of gratitude to God
- The reality star was involved in a car crash some people in his vehicle but luckily they all came out unharmed
- Tuoyo shared a video which showed the impact of the accident's damage on his car which he purchased in August 2021
Former BBNaija housemate, Tuoyo has a lot to be grateful for this year, seeing as God spared his life as well as other people's.
The reality star shared a video of his badly damaged car after surviving an accident on his Instagram page.
Some people were spotted helping trying to help him move the car to a better space after the impact.
Tuoyo was heard lamenting bitterly about his damaged tyre as he revealed that he ran into something.
Taking to the caption, the young man wrote:
"Thank God for life , and everyone that was with me. Nothing shall take our life this year in Jesus name Amen."
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react
diane.russet:
"Thank God for life."
officialseyiawo:
"Death ain't your portion bro. We still got loads of work to do bro."
jasmine__lawrence:
"Ahhhh what happened wow thank God for life oh."
moladeofficial_:
"Devil has failed again. Thank God for safety"
Paragonsylvester:
"When una dey drive, make una dey concentrate, leave phones and gist till you get to your destination."
bukky_j_01:
"Omg!thank God you are ok @itstuoyoofficial."
gr8emmy_:
"Thank God for preservation The devil came late."
Source: Legit.ng