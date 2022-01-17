Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tuoyo recently took to social media with a post full of gratitude to God

The reality star was involved in a car crash some people in his vehicle but luckily they all came out unharmed

Tuoyo shared a video which showed the impact of the accident's damage on his car which he purchased in August 2021

Former BBNaija housemate, Tuoyo has a lot to be grateful for this year, seeing as God spared his life as well as other people's.

The reality star shared a video of his badly damaged car after surviving an accident on his Instagram page.

Tuoyo shares photo of damaged car after accident Photo credit: @itstuoyoofficial

Source: Instagram

Some people were spotted helping trying to help him move the car to a better space after the impact.

Tuoyo was heard lamenting bitterly about his damaged tyre as he revealed that he ran into something.

Taking to the caption, the young man wrote:

"Thank God for life , and everyone that was with me. Nothing shall take our life this year in Jesus name Amen."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

diane.russet:

"Thank God for life."

officialseyiawo:

"Death ain't your portion bro. We still got loads of work to do bro."

jasmine__lawrence:

"Ahhhh what happened wow thank God for life oh."

moladeofficial_:

"Devil has failed again. Thank God for safety"

Paragonsylvester:

"When una dey drive, make una dey concentrate, leave phones and gist till you get to your destination."

bukky_j_01:

"Omg!thank God you are ok @itstuoyoofficial."

gr8emmy_:

"Thank God for preservation The devil came late."

Duncan Mighty survives ghastly accident

January 2nd 2022 will forever be etched in the memory of popular singer Duncan Mighty as God literally gave him another chance at life.

Taking to his Instagram page with a heart full of gratitude, the singer shared a video of himself heavily bandaged and unconscious on a hospital bed as he received care.

In another post the singer gave vivid details of the accident which seemed to have been caused by a trailer with failed brakes.

Duncan's car plunged into the river and he was rescued by some youths.

Source: Legit.ng