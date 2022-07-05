Nollywood actor Lekan Olatunji has given his account to Legit.ng on how he cheated death in a serious motor accident.

The Actor who spoke from the hospital bed recounted that he was on his way to a movie location and boarded public transport because he doesn’t like driving himself a long distance.

He also spoke about how his colleagues have rallied around him since the unfortunate incident, which has since kept him in the hospital bed for over two weeks.

It has been several weeks of testimonies for popular Yoruba actor Lekan Olatunji as he survived a ghastly motor accident in which he sustained several body injuries and has since been hospitalized and receiving treatment.

The Ogun State-based actor in a chat with Legit.ng explained that the accident happened to him like a bad dream. He said he was on his way to Ikorodu on the 18th of June for a movie shoot and was supposed to start his own production on the 19th of June, the following day.

“That unfortunate morning when I woke up, I had a strange feeling about my journey that I had to wait till around 10 am before leaving home to where I would pack my car. Then I went to Panseke where I boarded a car (public transport) going to Ikorodu, I chose the car myself,” he said.

Speaking further, Lekan said: “We moved, and I must tell you this has never happened to me before; I slept in the car. I have travelled to places farther than Abeokuta to Ikorodu, and I never slept in the vehicle. It just felt as if I went into a trance; the next thing I knew was that I found myself in the hospital. I learnt it was some FRSC officers that took us to a hospital in Sagamu, and I didn’t wake up all this while.

“I only saw the pictures, and I was also told I came back to Abeokuta that same day because of the production I had the following day, all this while, and I was unconscious. In fact, I was told we started the shooting, and I even came to the hotel where I was lodged for the production that night, not until the manager of the hotel saw me and was like I had to be taken back to the hospital that I need more treatment.

“That was when I was brought to the hospital in Laderin, Abeokuta where I am currently and further tests and operations were carried out on me because one of my arms was broken, and it was after then I started getting better. I must say, our leaders and colleagues in the industry have really stood by me. TAMPAN President Bolaji Amusan and Ogun State Governor Owolabi Ajala both came to see me at the hospital in Shagamu.”

Colleagues rally around Lekan Olatunji over accident

Lekan also noted that many prominent actors and actresses like Yomi Fash Lanso, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Wunmi Olatunji (his wife), Tunde Shobayo, Haruna Animashaun, Amod Entertainment and many more have rallied around him to give him the needed support since he was hospitalized.

At the time of filing this report, he was still hospitalized, and according to him, he would be discharged the following week.

