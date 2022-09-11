Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus better known as Mr Funny, was involved in an accident, which he has also confirmed

The comedian went on to pen a sincere appreciation to his fans and followers for their show of care as he said he was safe

Many netizens are still reacting to the accident as the comedian’s car was damaged beyond repairs

Fans and followers of popular skit maker and actor Oga Sabinus, better known as Mr Funny, flooded social media to react to a post about him being involved in a car accident.

A Twitter user identified as Ajebo Danny shared the report while posting a picture of Sabinus’ new Benz.

Oga Sabinus says he is safe and sound. Credit: @ajebodanny @mrfunny1

Sharing the post, he wrote:

“Sabinus was just involved in an accident in his new Benz and he survived. A suspected drunk driver ran into him from the other side of the road this morning when he was driving home."

Sabinus speaks on the car accident.

The comedian, in a post via his Instastory, has reacted to the report as he appreciated his fans and followers for their show of care.

Fans react to Sabinus’ car accident

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mystiue:

"Thank God for his life. Looking at the front and level of the car damage it seems Sabinus was speeding way too much, people should learn to drive carefully, this life sing double."

dkinghtw:

"Make e too no dey hide God blessing...why e dey hide for person to see him with the new ride before ...LAS LAS everyone don know na."

ericwasky:

"Because I get accident with a celebrity dem no wan hear my side of the story dem say na me be drunker."

