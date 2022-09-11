“I Am Safe”: Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’ Reveals As He Gets Involved in a Car Accident, Video Trends, Fans React
- Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus better known as Mr Funny, was involved in an accident, which he has also confirmed
- The comedian went on to pen a sincere appreciation to his fans and followers for their show of care as he said he was safe
- Many netizens are still reacting to the accident as the comedian’s car was damaged beyond repairs
Fans and followers of popular skit maker and actor Oga Sabinus, better known as Mr Funny, flooded social media to react to a post about him being involved in a car accident.
A Twitter user identified as Ajebo Danny shared the report while posting a picture of Sabinus’ new Benz.
Sharing the post, he wrote:
“Sabinus was just involved in an accident in his new Benz and he survived. A suspected drunk driver ran into him from the other side of the road this morning when he was driving home."
“No matter the matter, I’ll be rich till I die”: Kizz Daniel declares as he teases with snippet of new song
See the post below:
Sabinus speaks on the car accident.
The comedian, in a post via his Instastory, has reacted to the report as he appreciated his fans and followers for their show of care.
See the post below:
Fans react to Sabinus’ car accident
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
mystiue:
"Thank God for his life. Looking at the front and level of the car damage it seems Sabinus was speeding way too much, people should learn to drive carefully, this life sing double."
dkinghtw:
"Make e too no dey hide God blessing...why e dey hide for person to see him with the new ride before ...LAS LAS everyone don know na."
ericwasky:
"Because I get accident with a celebrity dem no wan hear my side of the story dem say na me be drunker."
Oga Sabinus reacts to high cost of flight ticket
One of Nigeria’s leading comedians and skit makers, Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus, has reacted to the increase in the price of flight tickets.
Oga Sabunus, in a statement via his official Twitter handle, dropped a funny statement on how it has been a long time since he heard from those who make their flight trip known on social media.
In his words:
“E don tey wey I see ‘ Lagos your girl is here ‘ or ‘ Abuja Be Good to be me “ Flight Ticket Na Your Mate? ♀️”
Source: Legit.ng