Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji recently made a huge revelation online about how he survived a ghastly car accident barely by the skate of his teeth

Lateef, in a post, shared on his social media page, revealed that his car brake failed while he was driving and only managed to survive by the grace of God

The actor in a short music video, with a surreal caption, expressed his gratitude to God for keeping him alive

Ace Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has taken to social media to give thanks and praises to God almighty for protecting and keeping him alive as he was recently involved in a ghastly car accident.

The actor shared a musical praise video on his page that featured him and his wife Mo Bimpe and captioned the post with a heartfelt message of thanks to God.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji reveals how he survived a ghastly car accident. Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef, in the music video, was seen shedding tears as he praised God deeply for his mercies upon his life.

At some point in the music video, his wife Mo Bimpe had to walk up to him to wipe his tears.

Watch the video of Lateef Adedimeji where he revealed how he survived a ghastly car accident recently:

See how netizens reacted to Lateef Adedimeji's video praising God after he survived a ghastly car accident

@mustiphasholagbade:

"Shukran lilahi. Alihamdulillah Robil Alamin."

@moladeofficial_:

"Glory be to God for life . May God keep protecting you in all your ways. Amen."

@jideawobona:

"ALHAMDULLILAHI, ALMIGHTY ALLAH WILL ALWAYS PROTECT YOU, YOUR WIFE AND YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY."

@eniola_ajao:

"Great God, May His Mighty name be praised Eseun olorun."

@hannah_thedew:

"Miracle no dey tire God! He does it freely!"

@debbie_shokoya:

"Thank You Heavenly Father!! You Are Forever Protected By The Maker Bro."

@adukeade12:

"Thank you master jesus for saving Ur own .....there shall be no bad news abt u nor Ur home."

Source: Legit.ng