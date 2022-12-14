Polygamy within traditional Nigerian societies is a hugely exalted value but mostly frowned upon by many contemporary women

The Nigerian entertainment scene 2022 witnessed many relationship and marriage scandals in 2022, especially with several celebrities coming out as polygamous

Legit.ng, in this article, takes time to highlight seven Nigerian celebrities who came out with their full chest as polygamous or for marrying into one

Polygamy might not necessarily be a widespread phenomenon within the Nigerian celebrity space. Still, quite a number of them are involved in it, even though many of them frown and reject it.

In as much as there is strong opposition to polygamy, the truth is it is actually on the rise, which has caused many divided opinions on the subject.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of seven celebrities who are in polygamous marriages within the Nigerian entertainment space and the reactions it stirred when the state of the relationships became public:

1. Ooni of Ife:

Oba Enitan Adeyeye Oguwusi, Ojaja II, recently held the entire media space of Nigeria to arrest as the news of his series of marriages rented the air.

The Ooni of Ife broke records between September and early November as he went on a marriage streak.

In the space of 45 days, the Yoruba monarch wedded six new wives, and they were not just any type of women but some of the best.

One of the new women in the Ooni's harem is a renowned lawyer, fashion mogul and award-winning philanthropist. At the same time, another is a billionaire businesswoman with investments in the oil and gas sector.

To see a Nigerian monarch marry more than one wife is not mainly a new story. Instead, the duration at which the six new Oloris were all wedded and the calibre of women welcomed into the Oba's harem made it a massive subject for public discussion.

2. Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie makes this list following his recent marriage to the Nollywood actress Judy Austin. The star actor married his teenage heartthrob May Edochie in 2004, and after eighteen years of marriage, he decided to add a new woman to his harem.

He came under fire from many fans across the country and received backlash from colleagues in the industry. His second marriage made tongues wag and stirred a lot of media attention.

The actor's legendary Thespian father, Pete Edochie, has also shed light on the situation from his angle, where he noted that he wasn't happy about what his son did. However, he credited Yul for doing something only a wise man like King Solomon could do.

Yul claims his family has no strife and that he and May are still legally married. Yul and May have four children together.

3. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, earlier in the year, got married to famous film marketer and businessman Kazeem Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Since Mercy's second marriage, she and her new hubby have been subjected to much criticism, as fans and supporters of Asiwaju, Adekaz's first wife, constantly call her out for stealing her new man.

While some criticize her for choosing to be a second wife to a married man, however, if anything of the photos and video clips that Mercy and her hubby post online is to go by, the couple looks genuinely happy and passionate about each other.

Furthermore, she is rumoured to have converted to Islam following her marriage to Adeoti, but sources close to her have debunked these rumours.

4. Ahmed Musa:

Famous Super Eagles footballer and Nigeria's record-highest goalscorer at the world cup, Ahmed Musa, is another celebrity who is also a polygamist.

The football star announced in 2022 that he married a new wife and welcomed a child with the new woman.

Ahmed Musa has been married to four women, with his first two marriages crashing. In 2019 the former Leicester City forward officially took a third wife; in 2022, he added another one.

5. Portable

Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, is a Nigerian singer and rapper who rose to fame in 2021 following the release of his single with Olamide and Poco Lee titled Zazu.

Always around a controversial story, Portable allegedly took a second wife, who recently had a child for the singer.

His first wife, Bewaji, has come out a couple of times to corroborate the news while debunking the rumour that there is a rift between her and her husband's new bride, Ashabi.

Portable recently took to his page to share photos of his latest baby mama and his little boy, praising God for giving him a wonderful gift.

6. Hassan Taiwo

Hassan Taiwo, better known as Ogogo, is another well-known polygamist in the entertainment industry.

He started his acting career in the early 1980s, having prior worked as an auto mechanic with the Lagos State Water Corporation.

Ogogo has done very well in creating a divide between his career and private life, making fans hold him in high regard. His wives are Ajoke Taiwo and Taibat Taiwo.

7. Ned Nwoko:

Famous billionaire businessman and politician Prince Ned Nwoko, over the last three years after his very public marriage to young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, Ned have constantly been in the news advocating for polygamy.

The celebrity politician is officially reported to be married to six wives, with four of these women quite well-known within the public domain.

Ned's most popular wives are his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani (fourth wife), Barrister Lily Nwoko (first wife), Lina Nwoko (fifth wife), and his youngest wife, Regina Daniels (sixth wife).

His marriage to his latest wife, Nollywood star Regina Daniels, sparked a lot of controversies because of the age difference between them.

However, their marriage since 2019 has faulted the public criticisms and insults levelled against it and has waxed stronger as the year passes, with the couple having two lovely sons.

Portable's Pregnant Side Chic Ashabi Celebrates the singer's 1st wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a young lady named Ashabi recently trended online after news broke that she's the side chic of the controversial singer Portable.

In a post shared by the young lady on her Instagram page, Ashabi spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend's first wife.

She noted that she sincerely loves and cares about Portable's first wife and that Omobewaji also cares about her.

