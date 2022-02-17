Popular Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW has stirred massive reactions online he has an accident with the new Venza ride his boss just bought for him

Isreal was reportedly traveling to his village in Edo state to show the new ride to his people at home when the incident happened

Video of the accident scene has emerged online with the car hitting another vehicle, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Social Media was alive when music superstar Davido, bought a Venza ride for his popular logistics manager, Isreal DMW.

Well, in less than a month after the headline making gesture, Isreal has bashed the new ride while reportedly traveling to his hometown in Edo state to celebrate with his people.

A video of the bashed Venza has made it to the internet as he crashed it into another vehicle.

Luckily for Isreal, he came out of the vehicle unscathed and Nigerians have reacted to the video.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of Isreal bashing his new car.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Omaa.aa_:

"Celebrate with his village people hmmm."

The_richie_1:

"Be like he hand never strong, but Juju why?"

Joyce__beauty:

Chai so sorry wow he’s still a learner sorry this is happening to u isreal Hope no life lost

4pf_damnbob:

"Nobi JUJU be that?"

Kolade2710:

"Why are you guys mocking him? Thank God for his life . He's alive, he's gonna buy what's more than venza."

Dico_ailes13vs13:

"This doesn’t looks like his fault ... I feel bad sha."

Dbrown231:

"Wait oh, you go dey learn how to drive for Benin??? This your crase really serious."

Isreal says he will rather die than let a bullet hit Davido

Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, has got people talking with his latest shocking revelation on social media.

The logistics manager in a video that has made the rounds on Instagram was seen traditionally appeasing the gods with alcohol as he beseeched them to strike him dead if he fails to take a bullet for his boss, Davido.

Isreal's statement generated mixed reactions online with many of them gushing over his love for the singer.

