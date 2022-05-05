Actress Yvonne Jegede recently shared a video of the moment the flight she was on from Lagos to Abuja experienced turbulence

Despite the momentary chaos and the fact that people around her filled the space with prayers, Jegede could not help but marvel over the beauty of the sky

After landing, the actress had a huge celebrity moment as people on the flight with her asked for the clip she made during the moment

Popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede was recently aboard a flight from Lagos to Abuja and she had a moment of realisation of how mighty God is.

In the video she shared, their aircraft kept dropping from the sky during turbulence, but Jegede kept a calm front and filmed the beautiful sky despite the chaos and heavy prayers around her.

Yvonne Jegede marvels over the beauty of the sky during turbulence Photo credit: @iamyvonnejegede

Source: Instagram

The actress who was able to get the view from her window seat affirmed that she had never seen anything like that before.

After the plane landed, people approached her for the clip she filmed during the turbulent moment. She wrote:

"Finished filming late last night and had to catch the 6:30 am flight @flyairpeace Lagos - Abuja this morning. I really need a holiday. I want to say a job well done to the amazing pilot that got us through this mighty cloud. The plane kept dropping from the sky if you listen you will hear people praying, but God is mightier. I saw nothing but beauty in the sky I had to get this video as I was sitting by the window (with my phone on flight mode). I had never seen anything like this, it was so cool to have a large number of people in the plane coming to me to share the videos when we landed, I became a turbulence celebrity this morning."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Yvonne's video

sososoberekon:

"You really need a holiday."

ivie_okujaye:

"I hate Turbulence."

ebelleokaro:

"Thank God for a safe trip."

empressnjamah:

"Awesome God, people don’t know that it’s the fear that kills, be calm and trust in God, thank God for a safe trip my black beauty."

chitaoxe1:

"Girl u are brave thank God for journey mercy."

omannadi:

"My dear that thing called airplane scared the living daylight out of me. I can never get used to it never. But God loves us ooo. Forget , that thing no be joke. We thank God for journey mercy."

