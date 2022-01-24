Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu and his family are thankful after they survived a severe auto crash

Actress, Gift Ibiwari Anietie Etuk shared videos and photo of the damaged vehicle on Instagram and thanked God for the life of the actor and his family

The actor confirmed that he and his family are safe from the crash, Nigerians have reacted and joined him in thanking God

Ace Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu and his family members survived a ghastly automobile crash in Onitsha recently.

Videos and photo of the damaged vehicle were shared on Instagram by actress, Gift Anietie Etuk who also thanked God that the actor survived the scary moment.

Actor Ugezu Ugezu survives car crash. Credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

She captioned the post as:

"Guys join me and thank The most high God who saved my boss @ugezujugezu and his family today from a terrible accident at upper Iweka onitsha . We are grateful Lord for this huge testimony

Ayaka the global masquerade God will always protect you and your family."

Check out her post below:

The actor himself posted about the accident and also thanked God for surviving it:

"Thanks to everyone. The almighty God defends his own always in glorious ways. We all survived."

Reactions

Nigerians have joined the actor and his family in thanking God for his life.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Andreachikachukwu:

"Chineke thank you Lord for keeping them safe."

Michelleogban:

"Thank you Jesus ooo there shall be no loss."

Joycemmeka:

"Thank you Jesus for their lives May God be praised."

Official_tami4:

"Glory be to God almighty thank God for ur lives."

Theofficialgeefty:

"Thank you Jesus. We will never loose and bury any of our own. We and our families will all see the end of this year, in Jesus name Amen."

Ucheodoputa1:

"We thank God for His mercies on us oh."

