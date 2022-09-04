On Saturday, September 4, popular gospel singer Dunsi Oyekan, was involved in a ghastly car accident

A photo from the scene of the car accident has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions online

Following the accident, the singer took to his Instagram page to announce that he was in perfect condition

Social media was left agog following the news of Dunsi Oyekan's car accident on September 4.

A photo of the renowned gospel singer from the accident scene has gone viral on social media showing the severe damage done to the car, which carried three people, including Dunsi.

The photo shows a distressed Oyekan seated at the back as a man tries to get them out of the car.

Shortly after the news broke out, the singer took to his Instagram page to speak up following the accident.

He assured his followers that he is okay and in perfect condition, praising God for sparing his life.

He wrote:

"Indeed God is Sweet to Worship( OLUWADUNSIN) God is my glory, the lifter up of my head. The keeper of Isreal neither sleeps nor slumber, he watches over his word to perform it. Glory to God now and forever more. I remain in awe of God!!!I am perfectly ok…. Body, Soul and Mind….Thank you everyone."

Check out his post below:

