The month of July 2022 has been an interesting one, with many Nigerian celebrities trending for different reasons

Two Nigerian singers that trended more this month and made headlines are Davido and Portable Zazu owing to their presence during the Osun state governorship election

Tems is another celebrity that trended this month owing to her massive successes on the international scene

There were a lot of interesting happenings in the Nigerian entertainment industry in July, and in case you missed them, this is an opportunity to catch up.

As July ends, Legit.ng draws a list of Nigerian celebrities that trended in July.

Beyonce acknowledges Tems as a composer on her album. Credit: @davido @portablebaeby @tems @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

1. Olu Jacobs at 80

Veteran actor Olu Jacobs celebrated his 80th birthday in July, and it was one of the most celebrated in the movie industry as many Nigerian celebrities penned tributes to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To mark his birthday, the veteran actor's wife and actress Joke Silva shared a throwback photo of her husband as a young man as she gushed over him and asked fans to guess who he was.

2. Davido and Portable Zazu in Osun

This was one of the biggest highlights in July as Davido and Portable showed the impact of the music industry in the Nigerian political sphere.

While Davido was solidly behind his uncle Ademola Adeleke, who emerged winner, Portable took sides with incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola.

The drama started after Portable took to his social media timeline to shade the DMW label boss for unfollowing him over Osun politics.

Davido took to the street of Osun to campaign for his uncle. In contrast, during the campaign for Oyetola, Portable stirred reactions after pulling his knicker in front of Obafemi Awolowo's statue.

3. Tems acknowledged on Beyonce album, sings in Black Panther movie

After bagging a BET Award in June, the month of July came with massive success for Tems all through.

US singer Beyonce dropped the tracklists for her new album Renaissance, and it was a big deal in Nigeria because of Tems as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on the album.

A few days after, Tems made headlines for doing a cover of the late Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

4. Big Brother Naija Level Up edition

The popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija began in July and came in a different dimension. The opening ceremony saw the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introducing the first 12 housemates and the second batch of 12 housemates into different sections of the house.

The houses were divided into Level 1 and Level 2, but fans decided to name the two houses 'Trenches' and 'Island' because of the differences in the interior designs.

5. Mike Edwards is Nigeria's flag bearer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games finally began on Thursday, July 28, in a grand style at the Alexander Stadium.

Nigeria was duly represented during the grand opening, with BBNaija reality star Mike Edwards flying the country's flag as representatives made their way to the venue.

Fans hail Portable after he allowed fan who smashed his car window leave freely

Hours after he tendered an apology to the organisers of the Headies Awards, Nigerian upcoming singer Portable Zazu shared a video of a fan who smashed his car glass.

The video showed Portable threatening to take the fan to the police station for his action; however, after apologising, the singer forgave him and asked him to get down of his car.

Portable, however, seems to be using the video to send an indirect message to the Headies to forgive him, not minding what he has done in the past.

Source: Legit.ng