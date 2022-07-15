The forthcoming Osun state governorship election may have brought about enmity between upcoming singer Portable and DMW label boss Davido

Portable in a viral video shade Davido as he said the Omo Baba Olowo singer had unfollowed him over their political differences

While Davido is solidly behind his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, who is the governorship candidate of the PDP, Portable is a supporter of the incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC

Ahead of the Osun state governorship election, there has been an ongoing drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In the latest video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, has shade Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

I made my family rich: Portable. Credit: @portablebeaby @davido

Source: Instagram

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

The Zazu crooner said he supports those who supported him in a statement that has stirred reactions on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

While Davido pulled the crowd for his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in one part of the state, Portable, on the other hand, also pulled a larger number of indigenes for the incumbent governor of Osun state and candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) Oyetola.

Reactions as Portable shades Davido

Social media users have taken to the comment section to air their reactions; while some hailed Portable, others dragged the Zazu singer. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

arobadii:

"You don de do too much and your papa go collect."

trigger.lion.79:

"Too much cap …you go collect wotowo Davido lo be si..ma worry."

matosfashionhouse:

"Shey you go go jam talk now na here we kuku Dey."

only__xmimi:

"One day u go stil drag Cubana I no go surprise ."

Osun election: Davido drums support for uncle

Davido's presence in Osun state to campaign for his uncle Senator Adeleke aka dancing senator has set the mood.

The singer shared a video as he joined a group of people to head into town to campaign for the governorship election, which will hold on Saturday, July 16.

Davido was sighted wearing an agbada designed with the PDP symbol with a bold inscription that read 'imole lokan', which loosely translates to 'it's the turn of light'.

Source: Legit.ng