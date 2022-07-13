Ahead of the Saturday, July 16 governorship election, Davido has stormed the state to declare support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

The video of the singer and his crew on arrival at the state is trending on Twitter and on circulation on social media

Meanwhile, the candidates for Saturday's poll are currently campaigning to get the people's best bet before the deal day

Nigerian singer and producer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has arrived in Osun state to support the course of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

The singer arrived in his home state to declare support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adeleke.

A video of this development was shared on the microblogging site, Twitter by The Punch and Nigerians who welcomed the singer were chanting 'PDP, Power'.

Nigerians react

Nigerians in their usual manner have reacted to the development. For some, it's a good course, for others, he should be assured that Adeleke is not winning the seat of power.

@charlypac007

"Even davido know say him uncle no go win."

@Oyewole09822631 tweeted

"Obo ijaya apc."

@sunnyblo tweeted

"His support has been a ritual for his uncle's campaign train but in the end, the apex wins......"

@SuliamanIbrahi3 tweeted

"Come to think of this if Davido can be this nice den his uncle Ademola Adeleke' ll be Mr nice."

@FalolaSegun11 tweeted

"God will protect you."

@KevinOsas8 tweeted

"Opor hala Imole ."

@dallas411360 tweeted

"Obiyo the politician."

@Greg_Mendel11 tweeted

"Davido carry this matter for head pass even B Red, why?

