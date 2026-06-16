The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has reacted to the rising insecurity across different parts of the country

The former Zamfara state governor said only God Almighty can ultimately bring an end to the insecurity challenges in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that there is an increased rate of killings and abduction cases by armed bandits across parts of the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, said only God can end the insecurity challenges rocking the country.

Legit.ng reports that the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), explained why it seems so difficult for the Nigerian military to deal with bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

Musa said modern security threats are increasingly complex, hampering efforts to combat terrorism and banditry.

Matawalle said insecurity remains a national challenge that requires collective efforts from both security agencies and citizens to overcome.

The former Zamfara state governor called on Nigerians to support security agencies and pray for peace.

The minister, however, warned Nigerian politicians against exploiting the situation for political gain.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa.

“It’s disheartening, and we must all rise to ensure that security agencies and Nigerians work together to end insecurity in the country. Insecurity does not discriminate based on political affiliation or religion. It can affect anyone.

“That is why we have urged the opposition to stop using insecurity to incite people. It is a challenge that can happen to anyone, and no Nigerian is happy about it. Unfortunately, some members of the opposition appear pleased with the situation. They do not care about the people. What matters to them is portraying the government as a failure for their own political interests and deceiving people into believing they alone can end insecurity.

“It is only God that can bring an end to this insecurity, alongside our collective prayers and efforts. It should not be used as a tool to condemn others or score political points.”

According to Matawalle, insecurity is not an isolated case in Nigeria,

The minister disclosed that security operatives are working around the clock to crush terrorists unleashing attacks on the people.

Bandits kill 3, set houses ablaze

Recall that armed bandits attacked Pissa village in Niger State, resulting in three deaths and destroying homes across the community.

The military engaged the bandits during the Saturday morning assault, but details remain unclear.

The state police confirmed the terrorist activity while urging community vigilance and safety measures.

Bandits kidnap monarch, shoot wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that traditional ruler Adeniyi Adelana was kidnapped by armed bandits in Ondo State during a late-night attack.

The gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault by the bandits.

The police have launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety.

Source: Legit.ng