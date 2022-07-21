US singer Beyonce has dropped the tracklists for her new album Renaissance, and it is a big deal in Nigeria because of Tems

Nigerian singer Tems was unveiled as one of the composers of songs on the album, which is expected to be released on July 29

Many fans of the Nigerian singer have since taken to social media to hail her, while others said it was a result of Wizkid’s effect

Nigerian singer and BET Awards winner Tems attained another feat on the international scene as she was acknowledged as one of the composers on Beyonce’s soon-to-be-released album dubbed Renaissance.

This comes after the US singer dropped the tracklists for her new album, which is scheduled on July 29.

Tems is credited as composer on Beyonce's album. Credit: @tems @beyonce

Tems was credited on track 10, “Move”. Aside from the Nigerian singer, Nigerian-British producer Richard Olowaranti Mbu Isong (P2J) was also credited on the album.

Tracks on the album include:

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Cuff It

Energy

Break My Soul

Church Girl

Plastic Off the Sofa

Virgo’s Groove

Move

Heated

Thique

All Up in Your Mind

America Has a Problem

Pure/Honey

Summer Renaissance

See the post below:

This came after Tems featured on Future's recently released album alongside Drake.

Fans hail Tems over new feat

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamyung_x:

"The Wiz effect."

youngtzfelix:

"We are blessed. People carry Grace.❤️."

sonorfmercy:

"Tems account balance like this na zaazuu ."

casinnomusic:

"Black artist ❤️ we always win because God got our back ❤️ more success to her my turn is coming."

bamidele32:

"anyone still discrediting tems and basing her success off a feature is delusional."

ozzyetomi:

"Wow in a year, Tems has been on Drake, Future & now Beyoncé’s album. Temilade is outta here ."

Beyonce joins TIkTok

US singer and songwriter Beyonce is the latest American celebrity to join the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

Aside from joining the platform on Thursday, July 14, Beyonce also shared her music catalogue, making it available for the use of TikTokers as background sounds for their content creations.

The songs on the catalogue include her new single, Break My Soul, alongside hits like Halo and Single Ladies.

Beyonce also penned an appreciation message to her fans on the platform for supporting her.

Source: Legit.ng