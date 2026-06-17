Iran national team were chased out of the United States after their 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium

The Persian Lions have been under pressure at the World Cup following political tension between USA and Iran

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has berated the organisers of the Mundial as they continue to face hurdles

The Iranian national team has alleged that it was forced to leave the United States immediately after its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand on Monday, June 15.

The Persian Lions began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against the Kiwis at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Iran had to come from behind twice to secure a point after Elijah Just threatened to inspire an upset victory for New Zealand. Chris Wood, the Nottingham Forest striker, provided two assists for the Motherwell forward, who scored a brace.

The United States government prevents Iran from passing the night in New Jersey after a 2-2 draw against New Zealand. Photo by: Harry How.

Source: Getty Images

However, the world number 20 side responded through Ramin Rezaeian in the 32nd minute before Mohammad Mohebi equalised in the 64th minute to ensure both teams shared the points.

Iran coach confirms sad update

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has described his squad as the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup.

According to ESPN, the 62-year-old claimed that Iran have been forced to leave Los Angeles and return to their training camp in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after their opening match.

He said the players were not permitted to recover following their tedious matches. Ghalenoei said:

"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.

"It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that.

"I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed team in the whole World Cup."

Amir Ghalenoei accuses the USA of oppressing Iran after a 2-2 draw against New Zealand. Photo by: Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

The former Esteghlal coach revealed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the players in the dressing room but the situation is beyond his powers. He said:

"For sure, he (Gianni Infantino) wants to try to help us, but it's about other things, too. Everyone knows it. I don't need to mention that because you know where we are.

"I think FIFA has to help us more than this. Let's see what happens in the future."

US Government reacts

The White House's World Cup Task Force Executive Director, Andrew Giuliani, dismissed the criticism from the Iranian national team regarding their treatment during the tournament.

According to CNN, Giuliani defended the United States' handling of the situation, insisting that the host nation had ensured Iran's participation was not affected. He said:

"I think that the United States has been more than fair.

"We've secured visas for all 31 players and every member of the coaching staff to ensure competitive balance. So, I would respond by saying that they are welcome for our hospitality."

Why Trump failed to attend USA's opening WC match

Legit.ng earlier reported that United States President Donald Trump will reportedly miss the country's opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opting instead to attend a UFC event.

White House is set to host UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, coinciding with America's 250th Independence Anniversary celebrations and Trump's 80th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng