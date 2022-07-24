BBNaija 2022 Live Updates: Introduction of other Level Up housemates and more
BBNaija Level Up edition started on Saturday, July 23, as Ebuka Obi-Uchendu unveiled the first 12 housemates, with Asake and Victony entertaining the audience with some stunning performances.
The grand opening continues on Sunday, July 24, as Ebuka introduces the remaining housemates. Stay glued as we update you with the details as they drop.
Fave thrills the audience
Nigerian singer Fave thrilled the audience with her hit songs Baby Riddim, Beautifully.
16th housemate is an introvert
The 16th housemate Adekunle said he is a trouble maker and can become an Agbero. He said he can love at first and loves solving other people's problems. He wants to bring a little bit of the Lagos Island life.
15th housemate is a combination of Michelle Obama and Cardi B
The 15th housemate Doyin said she is a combination of a lover and a fighter. She said she is bringing a lot of positivity to the show.
Bella is first to enter the second house
Bella takes a step into the second part of the BBNaija house, which appears to be better furnished than the first house, where the 1st 12 are located.
14th housemate likes beatboxing
The 14th housemate Eloswag said he is more of a lover and hopes to bring vibes to the house. He told his fan to expect love, light, dance and music from him. One noticeable aspect is that the new housemates are introduced into another part of the house.
Introduction of 13th housemate
The 13th housemate Bella like some other housemates said she is a fighter and believes in love at first sight. Despite loving her space, she said would survive as she is bringing entertainment.
A peak into the Big Brother Naija House
Ebuka started the show with a review from Saturday, after which a tour of the Big Brother Naija house was shown in full, which comes with a pool, the arena, among others.