BBNaija 2022 Live Updates: Grand Opening, Intrigues & More as Season 7 Starts Amid Excitement
Nigerian biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) returns in 2022 as the season 7 edition commenced on Saturday, July 23, with the launching to continue on Sunday, July 24; this year's winner would be going home with a whooping N100m grand prize.
Stay glued as we bring you updates as they drop from the opening ceremony
View of the Level Up house
Fans had the opportunity to get a view of the Level Up house as Groovy, the first housemate, take a tour of the house.
Ebuka introduces second housemate and first female housemate Beauty
The second housemate and first female said she cried when she got the invite. Beauty said she is a great cook, promising to bring fun to the house.
Ebuka introduces first housemate Groovy
The first housemate, Groovy is creative and wants to bring spontaneity. He promises to bring vibes in the house as he tell fans to watch out for him
Theme for BBNaija 2022
Ebuka Uchendu-Obi made a grand entry as the show started with the audience present. The theme for this year is Level Up.