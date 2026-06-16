Governor Seyi Makinde has confirmed the death of an unnamned Nigerian army lieutenant in the Oriire rescue efforts

Protests erupted in Ibadan, Oyo state, demanding the release of kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers

Governor Makinde vowed that the infamous Oyo school kidnappings will not become another Chibok abduction scenario

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, on Tuesday, June 16, announced that a lieutenant in the Nigerian army was recently killed amid ongoing efforts to rescue the kidnapped Oriire schoolchildren and teachers.

He made the disclosure while addressing protesters led by activist and social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), in Ibadan.

Makinde confirms a Nigerian army lieutenant was killed during efforts to rescue the abducted Oriire schoolchildren and teachers. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

It would be recalled that on Friday, May 15, gunmen suspected to be members of a Boko Haram faction attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area (LGA), abducting 39 pupils and seven teachers, including the principal of one of the affected schools. Days later, one of the abducted teachers, Michael Oyedokun, was killed in captivity.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage on social media and triggered protests demanding the release of the victims.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, one month after the abduction, hundreds of protesters led by VDM marched through major roads in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, before converging on the Government House.

Oriire: Army lieutenant is dead

Addressing the demonstrators, Makinde said security agencies are conducting a delicate operation aimed at securing the victims’ release without casualties, according to The Cable.

He also assured concerned Nigerians that the Oriire abduction will not become another Chibok scenario.

Legit.ng reports that of the 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014, between 82 and 91 are still estimated to be in captivity or unaccounted for. While over 180 have either escaped or been freed, progress on recovering the remaining victims has largely stalled in recent years, per Amnesty International.

The 2027 presidential hopeful disclosed that a Nigerian army lieutenant was killed during ongoing operations to rescue the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo state.

Governor Makinde said:

“First, let me make it very, very clear: Oyo state is not Chibok, and it will not be Chibok.

“We have lost men, even soldiers, officers. I can confirm to you that a lieutenant in the Nigerian army was killed a few days ago. So if you ask me, if you ask me, can I sacrifice myself for those children to come out, I will do it. I have lived a good life. I'm almost 60. It doesn't matter. My own father died at 76."

He added:

“What we want to do is. This is Oyo state. They know that this is not Chibok, and our children will never be in the same situation as the Chibok children. We're doing everything possible, including what you've suggested. But if there's potential for needless loss of lives…We've lost a teacher already. If we can avoid losing more, we will avoid losing more. But if we get to the point that certain people have to be sacrificed, including myself, we will do it.”

Governor Makinde’s trending video can be watched below via X:

VDM meets Governor Makinde, speaks about his decision to personally confront the terrorists responsible for the abduction of children and teachers in Oriire, Oyo state. Photo credit: @Oyo_Matters

Source: Twitter

VDM ready to rescue Oriire pupils

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM expressed his readiness to confront the outlaws responsible for the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo state in May.

Speaking during a protest aimed at pressuring authorities to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers, VDM urged Governor Makinde not to be intimidated by the kidnappers, insisting that criminals thrive when fear takes hold. He warned that if terrorists are allowed to operate unchecked, they could eventually impose levies on farmers in Oyo state as a condition for accessing their own farmlands.

Source: Legit.ng