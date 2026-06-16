Presidential aspirant and development advocate, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has called for an urgent nationwide response to Nigeria’s deepening security and economic crises, warning that the country risks a dangerous descent into lawlessness unless decisive action is taken.

Hayatu-Deen’s intervention comes amid growing public concern over rising incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks across several parts of the country, including the recent death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who reportedly died while being held by kidnappers after his abduction alongside his wife in Katsina State.

Source: Legit.ng