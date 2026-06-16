Breaking: Ex-Presidential Aspirant Fumes Over Insecurity, Makes Key Demands
Presidential aspirant and development advocate, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has called for an urgent nationwide response to Nigeria’s deepening security and economic crises, warning that the country risks a dangerous descent into lawlessness unless decisive action is taken.
Hayatu-Deen’s intervention comes amid growing public concern over rising incidents of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings and violent attacks across several parts of the country, including the recent death of retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, who reportedly died while being held by kidnappers after his abduction alongside his wife in Katsina State.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944