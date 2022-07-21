The standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi is officially the most searched person on the internet in Nigeria for the first half of the year 2022.

According to a list compiled by The Nation newspaper, the Anambra-born political toppled big political personalities like Russian President Vladimir Putin, and American movie stars Will Smith and Johnny Depp to stay atop of the list.

Peter Obi top the list of the most searched personalities in Nigeria with Vladimir Putin in second place and Bianca Ojukwu. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Without any reasonable doubt, Peter Obi tops the list as a result of his presidential bid under the umbrella of the Labour Party which is currently a rave in Nigeria.

Peter Obi’s dominance at the top of the list is also due to the fact that he has social media presence and huge followership on social media with 80 per cent of his followers predominantly youths.

These youths also occupy the majority number of social media users and gratifiers.

Vladimir Putin who holds the number two spot in Nigeria as the most searched personality on the internet is due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the recent conquest over the Ukrainian forces.

2022 season of slap

Holding the number three spot is Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of the former Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Mrs Ojukwu became a trending topic in Nigeria for a very controversial reason after a little brawl ensued between herself and the wife of Willie Obiano, the outgoing governor of Anambra state.

Ironically, the incident between both women transpired at the swearing-in of Professor Charles Soludo as the new governor of the state.

As reported by Legit.ng, a viral video that circulated on social media saw Bianca slapping the outgoing governor’s wife.

Similarly, another controversial slap that blew up the internet was at the 2022 Oscars in March.

The host of the event, Chris Rock, who is a comedian appeared to have made a joke about Jada Pinkett who is Smith’s wife.

Jada appeared not to have been pleased by the joke and when her husband, Smith, noticed her countenance, he walked up to Chris Rock and smacked him in the face.

His actions at the Oscars went viral as he still went home with the best actor prize at the academy awards.

Meanwhile, his actions were greeted with a very brutal sanction by the organisers of the award who barred him from attending the next ten Oscars.

See the full list below:

1. Peter Obi

2. Vladimir Putin

3. Bianca Ojukwu

4. Simon Leviev

5. Will Smith

6. Abba Kyari

7. Johnny Depp

8. Black Chully

9. Funmilayo Adebayo aka Mummy GO

10. Kelly Tiktok

