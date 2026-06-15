Some of the victims of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of American singer Oliver Tree have been identified

The singer tragically lost his life while traveling in a helicopter, throwing the music industry into mourning

Many people were saddened once again as they recalled some of the content created by the YouTuber

Some of the victims of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of American singer Oliver Tree have been identified.

The entertainment industry was thrown into mourning a few hours ago after news broke of the singer's death.

Reactions as popular YouTuber Gaspar Prim identified among victims of helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree. Photo credit@libraries

Source: Instagram

The music star was traveling in a helicopter with several other people before they met their end in a tragic air accident.

One of the victims identified among those who lost their lives is 23-year-old YouTuber Gaspar Prim.

The accident occurred in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026.

More Details on Gaspar Prim's Crash

According to reports, the helicopter collided with another aircraft midair in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes area. One of the helicopters crashed into a parking lot, sparking a fire that claimed the lives of those on board.

Other occupants of the ill-fated helicopter included Lucas Brito Chaves and Lucas Vignale. The aircraft was being piloted by Alexandre Souza.

The second helicopter reportedly had only the pilot on board at the time of the accident.

Details about popular YouTuber Gaspar Prim identified among victims of helicopter crash that killed Oliver Tree emerge. Photo credit@librabries

Source: Instagram

About YouTuber Gaspar Prim

Born in 2003, Gaspar Prim launched his YouTube channel in 2020 when he was just 17 years old.

Popularly known as Gaspi, he became one of Argentina's most recognisable online personalities through his comedy content and viral videos, which amassed tens of millions of views.

Fans react to Gaspi's death

Many fans were left heartbroken by the young star's death. Social media users paid tribute to him, prayed for the repose of his soul, and expressed shock over the tragic accident.

One fan also warned tourists to be cautious about helicopter travel in the region where Oliver Tree and Gaspar Prim reportedly lost their lives. They also wondered why the singer and Gasper are victims.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Gasper's demise

Here are comments below:

@the_great_breakaway reacted:

"So young & happening, truly heartbreaking."

@lightbvlbb said:

"Rest in peace everyone who lost their lives, may god give you peace and eternal light in heaven."

@oxequ shared:

"So many good people died today, holy cow that is so sad."

@brpa_rv stated:

"So young, RIP Gaspi and Oliver."

@rio_livre_de_helicopteros wrote:

"Dear tourists, please don’t go on helicopter tours in Rio. Apart from the risks involved (as this accident tragically illustrates) the nose pollution for residents and for all the animals in the Tijuca Forest National Park is unbearable. Don’t be a part of this. Rio has many hikes, peaks and viewpoints to admire the city from above. You don’t need to be inside a metal can burning fossil fuels to enjoy the city."

Talay Riley's brother speaks after singer's demise

Legit.ng had reported that Talay Riley’s close associate, Scribz Riley, opened up about their heartbreaking final conversation before the singer’s death.

The emotional tribute stated the dreams, plans, and hopes the late singer still had before tragedy struck.

Many continued to celebrate the British-Nigerian star’s legacy as details of his life and career resurface.

Source: Legit.ng