Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate Sheggz has been in the news more than any other housemate since his first appearance on stage and made it into the house

Sheggz is already considered the favourite of a lot of female fans due to his good looks and gentleman-like persona

A quick look through Olusegun's social media pages revealed that he is an active sportsman and an actor by trade

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is the biggest and most popular reality TV show in Nigeria and Africa. The show is now in its 7th season, tagged the Level Up edition.

Since the show premiered over the weekend of the 23rd-24th of July, one of the most talked about housemates has been the UK-based Olusegun Olusemo, better known on the show as Sheggz.

Meet the Big Brother Naija housemate that has got the ladies drooling all over him Photo credit: @sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

From the moment this young man made his way to the stage of the BBNaija show, he seemed to have instantly stood out. He became an instant favourite with the ladies, with his sweet boy vibe and gentleman charisma.

This young man's name has been on the lips of netizens since making it into the house. Most of them hold the opinion that he is astoundingly handsome.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Well, Legit.ng, in its effort to keep its readers up-to-date decided to take a closer look at Sheggz's personality. What are those few traits of his that might interest his fans:

1. Sheggz place of birth and his background

Olusegun Daniel Olusemo is a UK-born and raised British Nigerian. He was born on the 13th of November, 1996, to Nigerian parents who are Lagosians.

He is a Yoruba guy, so if you want to, you could call him a "Yoruba demon".

He has lived in the UK with his siblings and parent for the better part of his life. Contesting on the BBNaija show is one of the few times he's ever been in Nigeria.

2. Sportsman

Sheggz is a professional footballer. He used to play for Ware FC in the lower divisions of the English football hierarchy.

He is a right-footed attacking midfielder with a physical frame that he throws around well on the pitch.

3. Sheggz acting career

The BBNaija star's footballing career was cut short after sustaining an injury in 2021. Since after that, he has gone into the entertainment industry, taking up acting.

Recently he scored an acting role in a movie production directed by Tola Odunsi. It is assumed that Sheggz is on the BBNaija show to promote his acting career.

4. Relationship and Love Life

During Sheggz's first conversation with Ebuka, he revealed that he was currently single.

He said he had broken up with his ex-girlfriend about a year ago, disclosing that things didn't go right between them and that they had to end the relationship.

However, Sheggz has stated that he loves relationships. He believes it is pertinent to find the right person. In his words:

“I think it’s important to settle down with someone you genuinely connect with and not just for vibes”

He further noted about himself:

“I’m a ten, but I’ve got flaws, I make mistakes. I’m definitely not perfect. I’m learning, I’m growing, and I’m trying to be a better person”

5. Personality

Sheggz has described himself as confident but not cocky and a perfect mix of a Lagos and London boy.

The ladies man said he is a hard worker but also a smart worker. He believes it's essential to be both.

He also disclosed that it is a good thing to be talkative when needed, but also a good listener, as he considers himself down-to-earth, relatable, and ambitious.

When asked about his participation in the BBNaija show, he said he believes he has a lot of skills to share with the world. He said:

“Nigerians have talent, we have swag, we have vibes, we’re smart, we’re ambitious and to be honest, we’re all over the world smashing goals and achieving”

Meet BBNaija Level Up housemate Hermes with 2 girlfriends who know themselves

The Season 7 of the much-loved BBNaija show has already started to cause a stir on social media over some of the antics of the housemates.

Right from the show premiere, some housemates already stood out to fans, including a young man named Hermes Chibueze Iyele.

On the show launch, when he was called out on stage, he already stood out with his purple suit that gave The Joker vibes and his facial hairs, including eyebrows and moustache, that were all dyed gold.

Source: Legit.ng