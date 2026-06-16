A graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has earned praise online after she showed her multiple awards

She mentioned in her post that she never took second position, but always came first from primary to secondary school

The young lady also mentioned the grade she finished with from the University of Lagos in her viral post

A young lady who had always taken the first position since her primary school and secondary school, and recently graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has publicly displayed the awards she won.

She took to her media page to speak about her academic achievement, as she mentioned that she has always been the overall best graduating student from her primary school to secondary school.

Brilliant UNILAG graduate who always came first trends online after awards display. Photo Source: Twitter/alexanderlinda

Source: Twitter

UNILAG graduate shows her multiple awards

In a post she recently shared on X, @alexanderlinda_ shared several awards she received after performing excellently in her junior and senior secondary school.

She wrote on her page:

“I was the overall best graduating student right from primary school through secondary school.”

In the same post, the young lady also mentioned that there was never a time she took second position, meaning that she was always taking the first position right from her primary school to secondary school.

UNILAG graduate who always came 1st in school displays multiple awards online. Photo Source: Twitter/alexanderlinda

Source: Twitter

She added:

“There was never a time where I took 2nd position. Graduated from the University with a first-class degree in Economics too.”

Alexander Linda was also recently featured in a news report by Legit.ng after she mentioned that, aside from finishing with a first-class degree from the Department of Economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), she also broke a record in her family by being the first graduate to finish with a first-class degree.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate show her awards

@MissGijae explained:

"Linda I don’t know you but I’m so proud of you dear 🫶keep winning."

@DeolaAdetayo added;

"Congratulations 🥳 im so proud of you and i hope you’re incredibly proud of yourself."

@OlalekanBoroki1 noted:

"I can’t forget this school when inter school sport was still a thing then , very think blue uniform."

@ManlikeMandela stressed:

"Beauty with brain."

@CryptNinja19 shared

"For you to have attended Agbayewa you probably stayed around Ilupeju Axis if I’m Correct."

@Big_Cadmus wrote:

"Congratulations Friend. Big W!"

@Lildoveee1 added:

"People have two heads ooo. Congratulations."

@Oyimatology said:

"Awesome. I value first class degrees. Congratulations."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after sharing her academic journey.

The lady said she once vowed never to read her books again after becoming frustrated with her results. However, she returned to studying and eventually graduated with a first-class degree. Her story inspired many people, who congratulated her and praised her determination.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate shared her academic journey after completing her studies in Pharmacology.

The lady said she was not happy with her 100-level and 200-level results, but she remained determined and continued working hard. She eventually graduated with a Second Class Upper degree and a CGPA of 4.18. She also revealed that she finished her final semester with a perfect GPA of 5.0.

UNILAG Biochemistry graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos graduate became popular online after sharing her excellent academic results.

The lady graduated with a first-class degree and a CGPA of 4.90/5.0. She was also named the best graduating student in her department and faculty. Many people congratulated her after she shared her achievement on social media.

Source: Legit.ng