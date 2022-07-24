The 7th edition of the BBNaija season officially kicks off on Saturday. July 23, 2022,and fans across the country are already having something to talk about

Day two of the reality show had an entirely different setup from what fans saw on the first day and they can't help but talk about it

Many fans of the reality show compared the two houses of the reality show on Sunday to what they saw on Saturday

The 7th edition of Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) kicked off on a fun note as the fans of the show had to talk about the difference in what they saw.

The second night of the double launch weekend of this year's edition got people talking, the housemates who were introduced on Sunday were welcomed to entirely different interior decoration than what fans saw on Saturday, and they couldn't take their eyes off it.

Fans compare BBNaija season 7 house interiors. Credit: @maziibe

Source: Instagram

The Colour blue was prominent on Saturday's interior of the house, while Sunday has a blend of multiple colours with lovely sofas that set to tune for an intriguing show to come.

Fans have noticed the change in the interiors and compared them.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react and compare the BBNaija houses

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the photos of the BBNaija house interiors.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Shubukunmi:

"This na Island. First house was mainland."

Phemmie_forbes"

"Too chaotic for me, can't live in that space."

SalihuHafsat5:

"Old house used by last year house mate dem just spice am with ojuelegbaobajemujnr_

obajemujnr_"

"Trenches Bbnaija and Island Bbnaija? Two houses, Two channels, Biggie what are you planning? #BBNaijaS7."

Femightdc1:

"Omo na the new house be this ? Abi. I no understand!"

