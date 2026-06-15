Mustapha Sholagbade has penned a heartfelt message to his baby mama and her new husband over the love shown towards his son

The Nollywood actor praised his ex-wife and her husband's dedication to their son, adding that he might not be able to repay their kindness

The movie star's message has stirred reactions from fans, including many of his colleagues in Nollywood

Popular Yoruba actor Mustapha Sholagbade warmed hearts on social media after he expressed gratitude to his former partner, Adewunmi Fatai, her husband, and other family members for caring for his son over the years.

Sholagbade expressed appreciation via his official Instagram page on Sunday, June 14, following the celebration of his son Yasir’s 10th birthday and Walimat Quran ceremony, where he reunited with Adewunmi after past social media dramas.

Actor Mustapha Sholagbade pens an appreciation message to his baby mama and her husband for caring for their son. Credit: mustiphasholagbade

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Yetunde Barnabas was among the celebrities who attended the event, with her dress sparking reactions online.

In his message, Sholagbade praised Adewunmi for her dedication and commitment to raising their son. According to the actor, his former partner's sacrifices, support, and kindness did not go unnoticed, noting that he was grateful for everything she had done.

He admitted that he might never be able to fully repay her for her efforts, but prayed that God would reward her abundantly, bless her, and grant her heart’s desires.

Celebrities and fans commend actor Mustapha Sholagbade for heartfelt thanks to his baby mama and her husband. Credit: mustiphasholagbade

Source: Instagram

"I may never be able to repay you for all that you do, but I pray that God, in His infinite mercy and abundance, rewards you many times over. May He continue to bless you, strengthen you, and grant you all your heart desires. I am deeply honoured and grateful," he wrote in part.

Mustapha also extended his appreciation to Yasir’s grandmother and his former partner's new husband, Malik, for embracing and supporting his son.

He praised Malik for his love and care toward Yasir and prayed that God would bless and reward him for all his efforts.

Mustapha Sholagbade's social media post as he appreciates his baby mama is here:

Reactions to Mustapha Sholagbade's post

His message has drawn admiration from fans, including celebrities. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

bukunmioluwasina commented:

"Awwwn. So happy for everybody in the pictures. May Yasir continue to be a source of joy to everyone."

bakarezhainab said:

"We Appreciate You So Much E Jere eh, wa Jere Abefe ati Awon Aburo eh lapapo God bless you for being present."

bidemi_kosoko commented:

"This is beautiful my darling brother Yasir will continue to be a source of joy to you all."

jamiu_azeez1 reacted:

"Thank you for appreciating all her efforts my guy, may God continue to bless her and God will never stop blessing you too. You both shall live to celebrate Yasir’s greatness Insha Allah."

ladycomfo said:

"Thank you for this write up This is Islam in a responsible father may God grant you more knowledge and Keep Yasir safe till the end."

Why Sholagbade's baby mama dragged him

Legit.ng reported that in 2023, Mustapha Sholagbade was dragged on social media by his baby mama, Adewumi, on his birthday.

The actor clocked a new age on January 1, 2023, and his baby mama shared his photo on her page and accompanied it with a long note where she called him out under the guise of thanking him.

Adewumi’s main grouse with the actor was him abandoning their son and his first child, Yasir.

Source: Legit.ng